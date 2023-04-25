SHIB Lead Breaks Exciting News to SHIB Army, XRP Price Gains Momentum, BONE Scores New Listing on OKX: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama breaks exciting news to Shiba Inu army

Some of the followers of Shytoshi Kusama's Telegram chat, "Shibarium Tech," noticed that the SHIB lead has been absent from social media recently. Missing his usual riddles and metaphors, SHIB enthusiasts started asking Kusama about where he is and what he has been up to. In response, the lead wrote a laconic "You need me where I am." Not satisfied with such a brief reply, the community kept asking questions, with one member saying, “Get us excited once in a while, boss.” Kusama responded with, “What’s more exciting than me being silent af head down working with an incredible team to do the impossible?” Even though the SHIB lead did not provide any details on what he is working on, the SHIB army seemed to love the reply and rushed to spread it around Crypto Twitter.

XRP price gains momentum, sparks optimism ahead of key ruling

Yesterday, per CoinMarketCap data, the price of Ripple-affiliated token XRP recorded 2.45%, gaining some momentum. The price increase has given the XRP community reason for confidence before a key ruling in the current SEC case against Ripple Labs. Some suggest that the recent growth of the token’s price may be linked to the anticipated outcome of the case. Previously, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse predicted that the case could be resolved in the first half of 2023. However, despite XRP’s spike yesterday, the token is still down 86.11% from its all-time high of $3.40 that was recorded on Jan. 7, 2018, according to CoinGecko data.

Shiba Inu's BONE scores new listing on OKX: details

Yesterday, OKX ended voting on which popular meme tokens should be listed on the exchange. It asked the crypto community to vote for its preferred choice from a list of meme coins, which were AIDOGE, BONE, BONK, TSUKA, PEPE, OPTI and QUACK. Based on deposit voting, the top two projects are ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) and BONE ShibaSwap (BONE). Thus, Shiba Inu's governance token and Shibarium's central token, BONE, has scored a new listing on OKX. Spot trading for both AIDOGE and BONE opened today, April 25, at 6:00 a.m. (UTC). The exchange states that the coins used for voting for AIDOGE, BONE, BONK, OPTI and PEPE can be withdrawn starting from April 26 at 10:00 a.m. (UTC) onward.

XRP, ADA, SHIB and other cryptos can be used for purchases at 400 merchants via this collaboration