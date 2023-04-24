XRP, ADA, SHIB and Other Cryptos Can Be Used for Purchases at 400 Merchants via This Collaboration

Collaboration aims to integrate cryptocurrencies even more into users' daily lives

XRP, ADA, SHIB and other supported cryptocurrencies can be used for purchases at 400 merchants in seven countries as Binance Pay announces its collaboration with Ivendpay, an international payment service.

Making crypto easy to use is key to adoption.#Binance Pay has partnered with IvendPay, a payment service operating in 7 countries with 400+ active merchants.



As stated in a blog post, Binance has onboarded ivendPay as a global cryptocurrency payment gateway for Binance Pay, a contactless user-to-user cryptocurrency payment feature on the Binance App.

Thus, Binance users can now make purchases at all locations of IvendPay's international network with their cryptocurrencies.

The collaboration aims to integrate cryptocurrencies even more into users' daily lives, thereby increasing the utility of digital assets in the real world and facilitating payments.

Binance Pay supports several cryptocurrencies, such as ADA, ATOM, AVA, BCH, BNB, BTC, BUSD, CTSI, DASH, DOGE, DOT, EGLD, EOS, ETC, ETH, FIL, FRONT, FTM, GRS, HBAR, IOTX, LINK, LTC, MANA, MATIC, NEO, OM, ONE, PAX, QTUM, STRAX, SXP, TRX, TUSD, UNI and USDC.

Binance Pay added support for SHIB alongside cryptocurrencies such as ALPINE, APE, BIDR, BNX, BSW, CAKE, COTI, GALA, HIGH, PORTO, SANTOS, SFP, USDT and XNO in November 2022.

IvendPay is a global payment service that allows businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments through point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile apps, e-commerce platforms, APIs and vending machines. Currently, the service operates in seven countries with some 400 active merchants.

Cryptocurrency acceptance as payments continues to grow. Last month, global fashion brand Ralph Lauren's new Miami Design District store announced it would be accepting crypto payments through crypto payment processor BitPay.