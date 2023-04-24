SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Exciting News to Shiba Inu Army

Head of Shiba Inu devs Shytoshi Kusama is back after his recent absence, here's what news he brings to SHIB community

The pseudonymous Shiba Inu lead dev Shytoshi Kusama is back after a recent absence from social media. Here's what he told the community on Telegram chat "Shibarium Tech" after some of them asked where he was, asking him to "excite them from time to time."

"You need me where I am," "working to do the impossible"

Recently, in the Shibarium-focused chat on Telegram set up by Kusama and his assistants in the SHIB dev team, several users called on Shytoshi Kusama as he did not post messages there over the past few days.

In response to questions about where he is and what he has been up to, he stated a laconic "you need me where I am."

Image via Telegram, "Shibarium Tech"

Besides, when asked by the community to "excite them from time to time," Shytoshi shared some news; at the moment, he is "head down working with an incredible team to do the impossible." He did not add any clarification to that, but the community rushed to spread a screenshot of this Kusama phrase around Crypto Twitter.

Image via Telegram, "Shibarium Tech"

Shytoshi loves to express himself in metaphors when talking to the community about his work on Shibarium. Recently, he dropped a few hints on Shibarium's progress, when he changed his bio status on Twitter to "in the lab" for a short time. Later, he shared a link to a song that was on repeat, adding "Nothing like epic music while building."

Millions of wallets added to Puppynet

Nearly two months have passed since the beta version of the Shibarium Layer 2 network called Puppynet was released on March 11.

Since then, fourteen million wallets have been connected to the network. However, nine million of these wallets were created by one individual for the purpose of stress testing Shibarium.

The total transaction count now stands at 4,639,223, with a peak of 891,165 transactions reached on April 11.