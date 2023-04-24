Shiba Inu's BONE Scores New Listing on OKX: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu's governance token and Shibarium's central token, BONE, has scored a new listing on OKX after emerging as the people's favorite in a poll put out by OKX.

In a new tweet, OKX announced the results of a poll it put out on Friday, saying, "Votes have been tallied, and we have the winners AIDOGE and BONE will get listed on OKX."

#OKX Memecoins: 🥁 Votes have been tallied, and we have the winners 🤩



🐕 $AIDOGE @ArbDogeAI

&

🍖 $BONE @Shibtoken



will get listed on #OKX



📈 Spot trading will open at 6:00 AM Apr 25 (UTC) — OKX (@okx) April 24, 2023

Spot trading for both AIDOGE and BONE will open on April 25, 6:00 a.m. (UTC). The exchange states that the coins used for voting for AIDOGE, BONE, BONK, OPTI and PEPE can be withdrawn from April 26 at 10:00 a.m. (UTC) onward.

On Friday, Seychelles-based crypto exchange OKX said it would embark on a meme coin deposit and listing activity. It asked the crypto community to vote for their preferred choice from a list of meme coins, which were AIDOGE, BONE, BONK, TSUKA, PEPE, OPTI and QUACK.

AIDOGE and BONE emerged as the winners of the poll and will be listed on the platform on April 25.

Shiba Inu's BONE price jumps 10%

At the time of writing, the BONE price was up 9% in the last 24 hours in response to the listing news to trade at $1.10. This is significant, as most cryptocurrencies traded in the red at press time.

BONE's 24-hour trading volume has also risen 58%, with $8,336,155 worth traded. BONE is the gas token of Shibarium, whose testnet continues to see increased utility.

Currently on Shibarium beta, the average block time is five seconds, the total transactions are 4,639,627 and the total blocks are 525,058. Wallet addresses on "Puppynet" total 14,061,652, per Puppyscan data.