Shiba Eternity Sets New Milestone After Attracting Players Worldwide: Details

On Oct. 6, the Shiba Eternity game launched worldwide on Android and iOS platforms. Shortly after its release, the game quickly rose to the top 20 games on Apple's App Store thanks to a huge response from players all over the world. Shiba Eternity has maintained its momentum and even moved up in the ranks.

A caption about the free-to-play card game on the Apple App Store review reads "top 10 games in the world." The game also has a rating of 4.8 out of 5. A SHIB user shared a screenshot of this caption on the Apple App Store, which attracted the attention of SHIB discord moderator SHIBQueenie, who commented, "New patch dropped today, lots of redownloads flooding in."

This might imply more growth is coming for the SHIB CCG game as more downloads are made. As reported by U.Today, Shiba Eternity recently set a milestone of 250,000 downloads as it continues to attract players from all over the world.

According to Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, this remains "a huge accomplishment for what many believe is just a meme." Kusama also announced the release of Shiba Eternity's official players' guide, along with a unique NFT drop for the photos it contains.

According to copyright data, the Shiba Eternity game has been in development since 2020, suggesting that the Shiba Inu team had it in mind from the start of the project.

A SHIB burning method would be introduced in the game, which is significant, although the specifics are not yet known.