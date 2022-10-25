SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 1,494%, Ripple CTO Could Have Been Part of “Satoshi,” Here’s Why Equilibrium Chose XRPL for Its Games: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day.

SHIB burn rate suddenly jumps 1,494%, here's likely explanation

As reported by the Shibburn website, over the past day, the burn rate of Shiba Inu meme coins surged by a whopping 1,494%. In comparison to the day before yesterday, with 2,833,917 SHIB burned, the SHIB Army managed to destroy a total of 45,165,582 SHIB. Out of 45.1 million coins, nearly all of it - 37,843,644 Shiba Inu - was removed from circulation and locked in a dead wallet in a single mysterious transfer. In total, in the past seven days, 147,590,806 SHIB have been destroyed thanks to the combined efforts of SHIB enthusiasts. The most likely reason behind the burn rate spike was the meme coin’s price drop by 4% over the past few days, which resulted in SHIB adding another zero.

Ripple CTO says he could have been part of "Satoshi," here's what happened

David Schwartz , the chief technology officer at Ripple, claims that he could have become "Satoshi" — a small group of people that created Bitcoin. In his recent tweet, Schwartz wrote that nearly everything the mysterious BTC creator did is within his capabilities. However, to Schwartz’s great disappointment, he only found out about the world's first cryptocurrency back in 2011, one year after Satoshi Nakamoto disappeared. Back in 2020, rumors about the Ripple CTO being Satoshi started circulating, to which Schwartz replied that even though it was possible to assume that he might have been involved in the creation of Bitcoin, he was not.

XRPL picked by innovative DLT game hub Equilibrium, here's why

Equilibrium Gaming Hub has taken to Twitter to explain why it picked XRP Ledger to make its blockchain games a year ago. According to Equilibrium, the choice has fallen on XRPL and the XRP community as they have always been about utility and making things that have actual use cases, improving the status quo way of doing things. The tweet also stated that Equilibrium strives to replace centralized gaming markets and connect them to the financial world. Meanwhile, earlier this summer, a modular ecosystem based on XRP Ledger, onXRP, announced the integration of its Maladroids play-to-earn project into the XRPL blockchain.

New SHIB whale born, holding 3.3 trillion coins