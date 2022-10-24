XRPL Picked by Innovative DLT Game Hub Equilibrium, Here's Why

Mon, 10/24/2022 - 13:11
article image
Yuri Molchan
This game-developing company makes games on XRP Ledger, explains why this blockchain suits it best
XRPL Picked by Innovative DLT Game Hub Equilibrium, Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The Twitter account of Equilibrium Gaming Hub has posted a tweet, sharing why they chose XRP Ledger to make their blockchain games a year ago.

Choosing XRPL for Equilibrium Gaming Hub

The tweet proudly states that XRPL and especially the XRP community were chosen because they have always been about utility and making things that have actual use cases, improving the status quo way of doing things.

The company stated that its game hub, Equilibrium (EQ), aims to push centralized games from the market and connect them to the world of finance.

Related
Chainlink (LINK) Boasts 12 Integrations Across Top 5 Chains in Past Week

First XRPL-based game with staking mechanics

As reported by U.Today, in August, the onXRP system announced the integration of its play-to-earn game called Maladroids into XRP Ledger.

This game is supposed to also include staking mechanics, allowing them to stake both XRP and the platform's native token, OXP. Players need to stake their tokens before they start playing. The winner will lay their hands on this prize.

As per the team, this game, Maladroids, resembles the popular Fall Guys arcade game. It is already fully functional but has not been launched yet.

#XRPL #XRP
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image AAVE (AAVE) Now Listed by Stock Brokerage Giant Robinhood
10/24/2022 - 15:49
AAVE (AAVE) Now Listed by Stock Brokerage Giant Robinhood
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin Going Down? $10,000 Is Price David Gokhshtein Ponders, Here's Why
10/24/2022 - 15:38
Bitcoin Going Down? $10,000 Is Price David Gokhshtein Ponders, Here's Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin: Here's Case for Bulls and Bears as BTC Battles $20K
10/24/2022 - 15:18
Bitcoin: Here's Case for Bulls and Bears as BTC Battles $20K
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide