New SHIB Whale Born, Holding 3.3 Trillion Coins

Mon, 10/24/2022 - 14:30
Yuri Molchan
More than 3.3. trillion Shiba Inu have been moved as new whale may have been "born"
New SHIB Whale Born, Holding 3.3 Trillion Coins
Data shared by Etherscan shows that jaw-dropping amounts of Shiba Inu meme coin have been moved over the past 12 hours. This amount of crypto can be equated roughly to $2 million.

However, approximately two hours ago, an eye-popping amount of over 3.3 trillion SHIB was transferred in a single transaction. It was worth $33 million.

Tremendous SHIB transfer takes place

Whale Alert has reported that roughly two hours ago, a total of 3,363,854,488,205 meme coins was transferred. Etherscan does not provide details regarding the amount of SHIB held by the sender's or receiver's wallet.

However, earlier this month, a similar amount of SHIB was transferred to a completely blank wallet, leading the community to believe that a new SHIB whale had emerged.

The total worth of this tremendous sum of Shiba Inu is $33,839,927.

SHIB Burn Rate Suddenly Jumps 1,494%, Here's Likely Explanation

150 billion sold, 56 billion moved from Coinbase

According to Etherscan, around 10 hours ago, an anonymous whale shifted 150,000,000,000 SHIB evaluated at $1,501,500. This sum of meme coins was sent to the Crypto.com exchange, apparently to be sold.

Another solid amount of these meme tokens, 56,555,415,436 SHIB, was withdrawn from the largest U.S.-based crypto exchange, Coinbase.

Now that SHIB has added another zero to its price after a recent drop, whales have become active, some buying on the dip, some selling, afraid that the price may go lower.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

