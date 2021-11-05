lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

SHIB 800% Rally Reflected in Real Shiba Inu Puppy Sales

News
Fri, 11/05/2021 - 14:13
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu token apparently had a direct impact on Shiba Inu puppy sales, according to this dog breeding center
SHIB 800% Rally Reflected in Real Shiba Inu Puppy Sales
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A mind-blowing 800% rally on the Shiba Inu memetoken has not only been reflected on the cryptocurrency market but also on sales of real, breathing Shiba Inu puppies. Demand in the U.S. has exploded according to dog breeders, Bloomberg reports.

woj
woj

The "dog-themed" cryptocurrencies are not something new for the industry. Back in 2013, the first Dogecoin was created, which was then overtaken by the market value of Shiba Inu, which has gained 800% in the past month.

Related
NFL Player Brandon King Says He Is Buying More SHIB

Small breeders are stating that inquiries into Inu puppies have tripled at Robel Shibas in Aspers, Pennsylvania. The co-owner of the breeding center told Bloomberg that people mostly follow celebrities like Elon Musk, who also owns a dog of the Shiba Inu breed. The number of applications for a "crypto dog breed" is now at about 150-200 per month.

But the high demand for a dog may backfire on their future owners. Breeders note that Shiba Inus have a strong personality that requires a lot of attention and training. Shiba Inu puppies are the closest to a wolf someone can get, according to the breeding center co-owner.

Shiba Inu Chart
Source: TradingView

Even before the creation of the SHIB memetoken, the breed has always been a popular choice among dog owners. It has been ranked No. 43 in the list of the most popular breeds. As for SHIB trading, the coin is now consolidating after a 50% market correction.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Tampa Mayor Is Willing to Be Paid in Bitcoin
11/05/2021 - 16:01
Tampa Mayor Is Willing to Be Paid in Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image JPMorgan Names Key Reasons Why Ether Is Superior to Bitcoin
11/05/2021 - 14:47
JPMorgan Names Key Reasons Why Ether Is Superior to Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu Turns Supermarket Worker into Millionaire, 3 Reasons Why SHIB Plunged 51%, Robinhood Teases SHIB Army: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
11/05/2021 - 14:32
Shiba Inu Turns Supermarket Worker into Millionaire, 3 Reasons Why SHIB Plunged 51%, Robinhood Teases SHIB Army: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina