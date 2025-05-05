Advertisement
    XRP Attracts Massive $256 Million, Surpassing SOL, LTC, ADA, SUI

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 5/05/2025 - 14:40
    XRP has outdone several other top cryptocurrencies with impressive inflows, both weekly and yearly ones
    XRP Attracts Massive $256 Million, Surpassing SOL, LTC, ADA, SUI
    A report published by CoinShares reveals that cryptocurrency-based investment products are welcoming inflows for the third week in succession. The cumulative three-week inflows now comprise roughly $5.5 billion.

    After Bitcoin and Ethereum, products that involve Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency XRP, have surpassed other top 10 altcoins in the size of inflows both last week and since the start of this year, 2025.

    Bitcoin, Ethereum leading charge, XRP follows

    Two flagships – Bitcoin and Ethereum – remain ahead of other digital assets. Last week, Bitcoin attracted $1.8 billion in inflows, while Ethereum drew $149 million. Over the past two weeks, Ethereum has scooped up $336 million from institutional whales.

    The third largest weekly inflows have been demonstrated by none other that XRP - $10.5 million came in last week, and a massive $256 million year-to-date, according to the report. A total of $1.067 billion worth of XRP is currently under management in various XRP products. For Bitcoin, this figure is much higher, $136.462 billion, while for Ethereum, it comprises $9.581 billion.

    Last week, Solana absorbed just $6 million, with $1.379 billion in total year-to-date, and here it surpasses XRP. SUI, LTC and PYTH attracted $0.3 million last week, while Cardano’s native asset, ADA, brought $1.2 million, thus coming third after SOL and XRP.

    Crypto ETF inflows last week

    Last week, without specifying the crypto, but talking about ETFs in general, Coinshares revealed that BlackRock’s Ishares attracted $2.569 billion in crypto, and it currently holds $61.972 worth of cryptocurrencies. If this is about spot ETFs, then we are discussing Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    BlackRock’s rivals, Grayscale, Fidelity, Ark 21Shares and Bitwise, witnessed major outflows, losing $31 million, $201 million, $458 million and $36 million, respectively.

    21Shares AG attracted $22 million, while ProShares ETFs and Coinshares XBT Provider AB lost $25 million and $1 million, correspondingly.

    Overall, as reported by U.Today earlier, over the past few months, the cryptocurrency market has witnessed a gargantuan $19,000,000,000 flowed into the cryptocurrency market over the past month, indicating the growing confidence of whales and financial institutions.

    Besides, earlier today, the constant Bitcoin absorber, Strategy, announced yet another large Bitcoin purchase – 1,895 BTC were acquired for roughly $180 million.

