Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin Just Hit Key Reset Level, Market Ready to Move?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 5/05/2025 - 14:52
    Bitcoin may be on verge of significant move
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Just Hit Key Reset Level, Market Ready to Move?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency, may be gearing up for its next major move as a key Bitcoin indicator has hit a key reset level. 

    Advertisement

    According to Glassnode, Bitcoin's MVRV Ratio has pulled back to its long-term mean of 1.74, a key reset level historically associated with consolidation phases. This marks a cooling of unrealized gains, similar to the August 2024 unwind, and could serve as support if held.

    Other indicators suggest that Bitcoin may be on the verge of a significant move. The Bitcoin percentage supply in profit metric has also rebounded from its long-term mean, indicating a broad reset of investor expectations without widespread capitulation. Currently, 88% of the Bitcoin supply remains in profit, with losses concentrated among buyers in the $95,000–$100,000 range. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 05/04/2025 - 10:02
    Bitcoin Crucial Task Achieved, Analyst Says as BTC Price Lulls at $95,000
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Can Buy a Lot of Crypto Companies, Bitwise President Says
    Ripple Donates $25 Million RLUSD to Support US Schools and Teachers
    Breaking: Strategy Announces Stunning Bitcoin Purchase
    Key Date Arrives for Litecoin (LTC) Holders

    Likewise, the BTC Realized Profit/Loss Ratio has moved back above 1.0, signaling a shift toward profit-taking. This rebound, Glassnode stated, reflects improving market sentiment and suggests demand is strong enough to absorb profit realization, supporting the case for recovery.

    Bitcoin price action

    At press time, Bitcoin was trading down 1.3% in the last 24 hours to $94,310. The crypto market experienced selling pressure on Monday, with only a few crypto assets in green as investors focused on the Federal Reserve meeting and interest rate decision scheduled for later this week.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 05/04/2025 - 14:47
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Important Bull Run Combo
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Markets are anticipating the Fed's interest rate announcement on Wednesday. According to CME Group's FedWatch tool, traders were last pricing in a more than 98% chance that the central bank would keep interest rates constant.

    However, investors will be eager to examine the Fed's policy statement and the post-meeting news conference for signals about the future path of interest rates.

    In positive Bitcoin news, Strategy bought another 1,895 BTC worth nearly $180.34 million at an average price of $95,167 last week. Strategy currently holds 555,450 BTC worth $52.35 billion, with an average buying price of $68,550 and an unrealized profit of $14.28 billion. 

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    May 5, 2025 - 14:45
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 5
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    May 5, 2025 - 14:40
    XRP Attracts Massive $256 Million, Surpassing SOL, LTC, ADA, SUI
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    1001 Crypto Nights Sets New Standard for Web3 Festivals at TOKEN2049
    BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement with $BC Token
    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    1001 Crypto Nights Sets New Standard for Web3 Festivals at TOKEN2049
    BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement with $BC Token
    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Just Hit Key Reset Level, Market Ready to Move?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 5
    XRP Attracts Massive $256 Million, Surpassing SOL, LTC, ADA, SUI
    Show all