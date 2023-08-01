SEC Wanted Coinbase to Delist SHIB, ADA and Other Altcoins, Shibarium Hackathon Announced, SHIB's Double Burn Rate Sparks Price Surge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top three news stories from the previous day brought to you by U.Today.

SEC wanted Coinbase to delist Shiba Inu (SHIB), Cardano (ADA) and other altcoins

As became known recently, the SEC recommended that Coinbase halt trading all cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin before the regulatory agency started its legal action against the exchange. The measure indicates the SEC's intent to assert its authority over a broader part of the crypto market. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong revealed in his recent interview with the Financial Times that the SEC had made this recommendation last month before filing a lawsuit against the platform for failing to register as a broker. If Coinbase agreed to do this, said Armstrong, it would have set a precedent that could lead to the majority of American crypto businesses operating illegally unless they registered with the regulator. The SEC has not yet made an official comment on the implications of a potential settlement that would involve Coinbase delisting all tokens other than Bitcoin.

Shibarium hackathon announced, big BONE prize promised

According to a recent announcement by Shiba Inu ecosystem official Lucie, the project team has launched Shibarium Hackathon , with a bounty prize of $5,000 in BONE. The main topics of the event are healthcare, DeFi, cryptography, zero trust finance with speed, Distributed Cloud Operating Systems and low code DeFi for small businesses. Participants are invited to build anything they like and encouraged to create "something completely original and new." Meanwhile, another hackathon by Shiba Inu appears on the horizon. As mentioned by Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama in his blog, the Shibarium team will also conduct a "multi-month Hack-a-thon" during the Blockchain Futurist Conference that will take place in Toronto, Canada, in mid-August.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) ignites: Double burn rate sparks price surge