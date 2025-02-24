Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRPL vs. Bitcoin: Ripple CTO Makes Technical Transactional Comparison

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 24/02/2025 - 16:25
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz weighs in on Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Ledger transaction models
    Advertisement
    XRPL vs. Bitcoin: Ripple CTO Makes Technical Transactional Comparison
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz has weighed in on the ongoing discussion on X about Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and the XRP Ledger (XRPL), highlighting the technical advantages of XRPL’s transaction model over Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    Schwartz responded to an X user who compared the XRP Ledger, Bitcoin and Ethereum transaction mechanisms, saying: "I think it's pretty clear that the technical advantages of XRPL's transaction model give it an advantage over Bitcoin. For Ethereum, given the mix of benefits and drawbacks, I think they each have applications they're better for. When Bitcoin tends to win, it's usually because it's Bitcoin and not for any technical reasons."

    This suggests that while Bitcoin dominates the market, its success is largely driven by its first-mover advantage and brand recognition rather than its technical superiority.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple CTO Exposes Major Crypto Misinformation
    Sun, 02/23/2025 - 14:33
    Ripple CTO Exposes Major Crypto Misinformation
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The Ripple CTO also commented on a related X post that debated which had "better tech," between Ethereum, Solana and Bitcoin. Expressing his view, Schwartz believes that "ETH and SOL are better tech than BTC, which is natural—they came later. But BTC cannot and should not try to adapt at layer one because BTC's value does not come from having superior tech to other cryptocurrencies at layer one, nor should it."

    XRP Ledger at intermediary place

    Schwartz elaborated on XRPL's position, calling it an intermediary between Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of functionality and complexity: "XRPL is at an intermediary place, with some of the advantages of Ethereum (such as more complex functionality than Bitcoin) and some of the advantages of Bitcoin (hardware wallets can know precisely what a transaction could do), but also some of the disadvantages of each of them, for example, less functionality than Ethereum and more complexity than Bitcoin."

    Related
    XRPL Labs Exec Explains Importance of New Amendment
    Fri, 12/27/2024 - 15:50
    XRPL Labs Exec Explains Importance of New Amendment
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The Ripple CTO was reacting to a tweet from Pierre Rochard, VP of Research at Riot, about the differences between Bitcoin and Ethereum transaction processes. 

    Bitcoin employs a UTXO (Unspent Transaction Output) model, which allows users to explicitly sign off on how specific funds move from existing outputs to newly created outputs.

    Ethereum, on the other hand, employs an account-based model that intertwines simple fund transfers with the potential for extremely sophisticated smart contract interactions. This intricacy leads to a more error-prone user experience, particularly for hardware wallets. However, from a user-experience standpoint, Bitcoin's simplicity has a clear advantage over hardware wallets.

    #Bitcoin #XRPL

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 24, 2025 - 16:20
    Hedera ETF Makes Headway With New Filing With US SEC: Details
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 24, 2025 - 16:16
    Ripple CEO Reacts to SEC's Surprising Decision; 13,046,414 SHIB Burned in Minutes; Bybit's Ethereum Reserves Recovering: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    XT.COM x Rolling Stone China: HK VIP Night Showcases the Power of #BeyondTrade
    Bybit Sets Industry Benchmark with Full Disclosure of Liquidation Data
    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRPL vs. Bitcoin: Ripple CTO Makes Technical Transactional Comparison
    Hedera ETF Makes Headway With New Filing With US SEC: Details
    Ripple CEO Reacts to SEC's Surprising Decision; 13,046,414 SHIB Burned in Minutes; Bybit's Ethereum Reserves Recovering: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD