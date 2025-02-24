Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 24

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 24/02/2025 - 15:30
    When can traders witness bounce back of Binance Coin (BNB)?
    Advertisement
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 24
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sellers are controlling the situation at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 3.11% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB has made a false breakout of the local support of $633.28. As most of the ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by the end of the day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the native exchange coin keeps falling after yesterday's bearish closure. 

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 23
    Sun, 02/23/2025 - 12:52
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 23
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the sutuation does not change by the end of the day, the correction is likely to continue to the $600-$620 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is less clear. However, if the weekly candle is below the previous bar's low of $630, traders may witness further downward move to the vital zone of $600.

    Binance Coin is trading at $637 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Feb 24, 2025 - 15:28
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 24
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Feb 24, 2025 - 15:04
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Profitability Shift, Per This Key Indicator
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    XT.COM x Rolling Stone China: HK VIP Night Showcases the Power of #BeyondTrade
    Bybit Sets Industry Benchmark with Full Disclosure of Liquidation Data
    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 24
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 24
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Profitability Shift, Per This Key Indicator
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD