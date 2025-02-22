BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears have turned out to be more powerful than bulls at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by almost 2% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is more bearish than bullish. The price is far from important levels, which means any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to return above the vital area of $100,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $96,497 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 1.98%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of ETH keeps trading sideways, accumulating energy for a further move. As neither side has seized the initiative yet, consolidation around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

Ethereum is trading at $2,733 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has lost the most value today, going down by 2.76%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, there are no reversal signals yet. If the rate breaks the interim level of $2.50, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $2.40 area shortly.

XRP is trading at $2.5873 at press time.