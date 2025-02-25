SBF Puzzles Crypto Community with Recent X Posts

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has reemerged on social media after more than two years of silence, puzzling the community.

Bankman-Fried, who is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence after perpetrating massive fraud, has dropped a lengthy thread sharing his perspective on firing people.

"And I can confirm that being unemployed is a lot less relaxing than it looks. Firing people is one of the hardest things to do in the world," he wrote.

SBF using his 10 minutes of phone access in the last 6 months to tweet the most basic LinkedIn thread about management 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/18mqlIVMTV February 25, 2025

Adam Cochran, the founder of CEHV, believes that Bankman-Fried is trying to pardon. Ths could have been written by his lawyers as part of a PR strategy. Alternatively, his account might be compromised.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that the parents of the disgraced crypto mogul (Stanford Law School Professors Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman) have started trying to secure a pardon for their son.

During his first jailhouse interview, which was published earlier this month, Bankman-Fried insisted that there were enough assets to get customers paid in full. He claimed that his case "fits into the broader context" of the anti-crypto crusade in the US, making his case for a pardon.

Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years behind bars last March.