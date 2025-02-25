Advertisement
AD

    SBF Puzzles Crypto Community with Recent X Posts

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 25/02/2025 - 5:26
    The disgraced crypto mogul has posted on X for the first time in two years
    Advertisement
    SBF Puzzles Crypto Community with Recent X Posts
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has reemerged on social media after more than two years of silence, puzzling the community. 

    Advertisement

    Bankman-Fried, who is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence after perpetrating massive fraud, has dropped a lengthy thread sharing his perspective on firing people. 

    "And I can confirm that being unemployed is a lot less relaxing than it looks. Firing people is one of the hardest things to do in the world," he wrote. 

    HOT Stories
    SBF Puzzles Crypto Community with Recent X Posts
    XRP on Verge of Losing Crucial Support, Ethereum (ETH) Vital Resistance Reached, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tumbles Rapidly
    Crypto Analyst Raoul Pal Sees Stunning Paralles Between 2025 and 2017
    $64 Billion Hedge Fund to Offer Crypto Trading

    Adam Cochran, the founder of CEHV, believes that Bankman-Fried is trying to pardon. Ths could have been written by his lawyers as part of a PR strategy. Alternatively, his account might be compromised.

    Last month, Bloomberg reported that the parents of the disgraced crypto mogul (Stanford Law School Professors Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman) have started trying to secure a pardon for their son. 

    During his first jailhouse interview, which was published earlier this month, Bankman-Fried insisted that there were enough assets to get customers paid in full. He claimed that his case "fits into the broader context" of the anti-crypto crusade in the US, making his case for a pardon. 

    Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years behind bars last March. 

    #Sam Bankman-Fried #FTX

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Feb 25, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP on Verge of Losing Crucial Support, Ethereum (ETH) Vital Resistance Reached, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tumbles Rapidly
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 24, 2025 - 20:46
    Crypto Analyst Raoul Pal Sees Stunning Paralles Between 2025 and 2017
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    XT.COM x Rolling Stone China: HK VIP Night Showcases the Power of #BeyondTrade
    Bybit Sets Industry Benchmark with Full Disclosure of Liquidation Data
    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SBF Puzzles Crypto Community with Recent X Posts
    XRP on Verge of Losing Crucial Support, Ethereum (ETH) Vital Resistance Reached, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tumbles Rapidly
    Crypto Analyst Raoul Pal Sees Stunning Paralles Between 2025 and 2017
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD