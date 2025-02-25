Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP on Verge of Losing Crucial Support, Ethereum (ETH) Vital Resistance Reached, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tumbles Rapidly

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 25/02/2025 - 0:01
    Numerous assets are reaching levels that might boost their volatility
    Advertisement
    XRP on Verge of Losing Crucial Support, Ethereum (ETH) Vital Resistance Reached, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tumbles Rapidly
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    With its price hovering just above a crucial support level, XRP is at a turning point. At $2.49, the asset has dropped 4.13% over the past day and broken through the rising trendline that has served as the basis for its bullish structure. If the subsequent critical support level at $2.29 does not hold, XRP may experience a prolonged downward trend that could drive it toward the $1.72 range, which was last tested in early January.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Moving averages show growing bearish pressure, and the 50-day EMA is currently serving as resistance. A further decline in sentiment could lead to more selling activity if XRP is unable to recover its position above this moving average. With its current value of 42, the RSI indicates waning momentum and that buyers are having difficulty regaining control. A recovery may be possible, though, if XRP can stay stable above $2.29 and move back toward the $2.68-$2.73 range. 

    Going forward, XRP's success primarily rests on its capacity to recover its bullish momentum. A short-term rally could be sparked by a bounce from its current support levels, but losses could be accelerated if it is unable to hold above these crucial areas. XRP is under increasing pressure to recover before sentiment completely turns bearish, as on-chain data shows a drop in transaction volume and a slowdown in whale activity. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP on Verge of Losing Crucial Support, Ethereum (ETH) Vital Resistance Reached, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tumbles Rapidly
    Crypto Analyst Raoul Pal Sees Stunning Paralles Between 2025 and 2017
    $64 Billion Hedge Fund to Offer Crypto Trading
    Strategy's Saylor Reveals Plan to Surpass 500,000 BTC Milestone

    Ethereum's future

    The critical resistance level that Ethereum has reached may determine its short-term course. After its steep decline, the asset has been gradually recovering, but the resistance level at about $3,050 is still a major obstacle. A rejection could force ETH back toward lower support levels given the current market structure, as this level has historically served as a significant turning point. Upon closer inspection of the Ethereum price chart, it appears that the bulls do not have a strong lead. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP Faces Massive 170% Liquidation Imbalance as Price Falls
    Mon, 02/24/2025 - 14:29
    XRP Faces Massive 170% Liquidation Imbalance as Price Falls
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Selling pressure is increased by the 50-day moving average's convergence with the resistance zone. The next possible support for ETH could be found close to $2,700 if it is unable to break through this level with conviction. If this support is broken, there may be more drops in the direction of the $2,500 range. Ethereum may regain higher ground if it is able to overcome this crucial resistance, which might lead to a surge in fresh buying pressure. 

    A break above $3,050 might put ETH on a course to reach $3,300 and higher. The trading volume and momentum indicators are important for traders to keep an eye on in order to determine whether Ethereum has the strength to break through or whether a short-term reversal is more likely. 

    Dogecoin reaches support

    The price of Dogecoin has dropped precipitously, breaching a crucial support level and displaying no immediate signs of rebounding. The meme coin has fallen below its helpful trendline, a crucial technical metric that has traditionally served as a safety net against more precipitous drops. Investors are now cautious about the future due to the substantial increase in the likelihood of additional losses following this breakdown.

    The price of DOGE has significantly dropped from its prior highs and is currently trading at about the $0.22 level. Because of the bearish control indicated by the breakdown below the trendline and the turbulence on the larger market, Dogecoin's position is becoming increasingly vulnerable.

    Related
    3 Key Dogecoin (DOGE) Metrics Show Price Rebound Coming
    Wed, 02/12/2025 - 15:16
    3 Key Dogecoin (DOGE) Metrics Show Price Rebound Coming
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    An even more severe sell-off toward $0.18 or lower could result from a break below the next significant support level, which is located around $0.20, if this bearish momentum persists. To turn around this downward trend, DOGE would have to push above the $0.26-$0.28 range, which is currently acting as resistance, and regain the lost support. Regretfully, sentiment does not currently support a recovery. 

    Although Dogecoin is getting close to oversold conditions, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) does not prove a reversal on its own. The likelihood of a deeper decline is still high if selling pressure persists. In the short term, DOGE may keep declining unless a catalyst appears to change market sentiment.

    #XRP #Ethereum #Dogecoin

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 24, 2025 - 20:46
    Crypto Analyst Raoul Pal Sees Stunning Paralles Between 2025 and 2017
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 24, 2025 - 18:44
    $64 Billion Hedge Fund to Offer Crypto Trading
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    XT.COM x Rolling Stone China: HK VIP Night Showcases the Power of #BeyondTrade
    Bybit Sets Industry Benchmark with Full Disclosure of Liquidation Data
    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP on Verge of Losing Crucial Support, Ethereum (ETH) Vital Resistance Reached, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tumbles Rapidly
    Crypto Analyst Raoul Pal Sees Stunning Paralles Between 2025 and 2017
    $64 Billion Hedge Fund to Offer Crypto Trading
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD