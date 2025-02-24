Advertisement
    $64 Billion Hedge Fund to Offer Crypto Trading

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 24/02/2025 - 18:44
    Citadel's Ken Griffin has seemingly warmed up to crypto
    $64 Billion Hedge Fund to Offer Crypto Trading
    Citadel Securities, which boasts $65 billion in assets under management, is reportedly considering venturing into cryptocurrency trading, according to a recent report by Bloomberg. 

    The Miami-headquartered firm aims to become a market maker for some prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase. 

    It initially plans to test the waters outside the US while observing regulatory developments in the country. 

    As reported by U.Today, Citadel's Ken Griffin admitted that he was wrong about crypto back in 2022. 

    Earlier, he admitted that he was struggling to understand the economic underpinnings of cryptocurrencies.

