$64 Billion Hedge Fund to Offer Crypto Trading

Citadel Securities, which boasts $65 billion in assets under management, is reportedly considering venturing into cryptocurrency trading, according to a recent report by Bloomberg.

The Miami-headquartered firm aims to become a market maker for some prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase.

It initially plans to test the waters outside the US while observing regulatory developments in the country.

As reported by U.Today , Citadel's Ken Griffin admitted that he was wrong about crypto back in 2022.

Earlier, he admitted that he was struggling to understand the economic underpinnings of cryptocurrencies.