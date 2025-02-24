Crypto Analyst Raoul Pal Sees Stunning Paralles Between 2025 and 2017

Raoul Pal, co-founder and CEO of Real Vision Group, has drawn parallels between the performance of the crypto market in 2025 and 2017. According to Paul, the macrostructure is "very similar."

Back then, Bitcoin experienced a total of five major pullbacks. These pullbacks would typically last from two or three months before the cryptocurrency would reach new highs.

Meanwhile, altcoins would typically record major corrections of up to 65%.

These pullbacks ended up being just "noise," according to Paul.

"Go do something else more constructive than stare at the screen," the analyst said.

Earlier today, the price of Bitcoin slipped to an intraday low of $93,775. The cryptocurrency is now 13.3% away from reaching a new record high. Its current all-time peak of $108,786 was reached more than a month ago.

Notably, Pal lost his patience back in 2017, deciding to sell his Bitcoin back in May 2017. He claimed that his reasons for owning the cryptocurrency had "diminished." Later that year, the cryptocurrency experienced a stunning rally, surging to nearly $20,000, the price level it was then unable to reach until late 2020.

In December, the reading cryptocurrency managed to surpass the $100,000 level for the first time. However, Bitcoin's price action has been rather underwhelming since then.

Last week, Bitcoin came awfully close to reclaiming the aforementioned level. However, the devastating $1.4 billion Bybit hack threw a wrench in the works for the bulls.