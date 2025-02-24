Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Analyst Raoul Pal Sees Stunning Paralles Between 2025 and 2017

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 24/02/2025 - 20:46
    Raoul Pal, co-founder and CEO of Real Vision Group, has compared this cycle to 2017
    Advertisement
    Crypto Analyst Raoul Pal Sees Stunning Paralles Between 2025 and 2017
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Raoul Pal, co-founder and CEO of Real Vision Group, has drawn parallels between the performance of the crypto market in 2025 and 2017. According to Paul, the macrostructure is "very similar." 

    Advertisement

    Back then, Bitcoin experienced a total of five major pullbacks. These pullbacks would typically last from two or three months before the cryptocurrency would reach new highs. 

    Meanwhile, altcoins would typically record major corrections of up to 65%. 

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Analyst Raoul Pal Sees Stunning Paralles Between 2025 and 2017
    $64 Billion Hedge Fund to Offer Crypto Trading
    Strategy's Saylor Reveals Plan to Surpass 500,000 BTC Milestone
    Saylor's Strategy Completes $2 Billion Fundraising Offering to Buy Bitcoin

    These pullbacks ended up being just "noise," according to Paul. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Saylor's Strategy Completes $2 Billion Fundraising Offering to Buy Bitcoin
    Mon, 02/24/2025 - 13:17
    Saylor's Strategy Completes $2 Billion Fundraising Offering to Buy Bitcoin
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    "Go do something else more constructive than stare at the screen," the analyst said. 

    Earlier today, the price of Bitcoin slipped to an intraday low of $93,775. The cryptocurrency is now 13.3% away from reaching a new record high. Its current all-time peak of $108,786 was reached more than a month ago. 

    Notably, Pal lost his patience back in 2017, deciding to sell his Bitcoin back in May 2017. He claimed that his reasons for owning the cryptocurrency had "diminished." Later that year, the cryptocurrency experienced a stunning rally, surging to nearly $20,000, the price level it was then unable to reach until late 2020. 

    In December, the reading cryptocurrency managed to surpass the $100,000 level for the first time. However, Bitcoin's price action has been rather underwhelming since then.  

    Related
    Strategy Hints at New Bitcoin Buy
    Sun, 02/23/2025 - 20:00
    Strategy Hints at New Bitcoin Buy
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Last week, Bitcoin came awfully close to reclaiming the aforementioned level. However, the devastating $1.4 billion Bybit hack threw a wrench in the works for the bulls.  

    According to a recent report by Bloomberg, altcoins are currently suffering due to negative sentiment following various meme coin failures. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 24, 2025 - 18:44
    $64 Billion Hedge Fund to Offer Crypto Trading
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 24, 2025 - 17:58
    Strategy's Saylor Reveals Plan to Surpass 500,000 BTC Milestone
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    XT.COM x Rolling Stone China: HK VIP Night Showcases the Power of #BeyondTrade
    Bybit Sets Industry Benchmark with Full Disclosure of Liquidation Data
    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crypto Analyst Raoul Pal Sees Stunning Paralles Between 2025 and 2017
    $64 Billion Hedge Fund to Offer Crypto Trading
    Strategy's Saylor Reveals Plan to Surpass 500,000 BTC Milestone
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD