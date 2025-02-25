Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Lowest of 2025, Market in 'Extreme Fear'

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 25/02/2025 - 11:13
    Cryptocurrency market far from bullishness
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The price of Bitcoin has fallen to its lowest point since 2025, breaching important support and sending a shockwave through the market. Bitcoin is currently trading at about $88,863, a steep 2.94% decline over the previous day. Following an inability to maintain above the $92,000 support zone that increased selling pressure, there has been a decline. At 25, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index has skyrocketed into Extreme Fear territory

    This sharp contrast to the Greed rating of 73 from last month is a reflection of a volatility surge on the market. The fact that the industry was in Neutral territory yesterday, at 49, suggests that panic-selling has quickened. In the past, excessive levels of fear indicate a high degree of uncertainty among investors, which frequently leads to additional surrender before the market reaches a bottom. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    These levels acted as a foundation for a reversal in the past, but unfortunately, the market in general does not have enough inflows for a recovery. Bulls are alarmed by Bitcoin's breakdown below $92,000 since it sets the stage for additional drops toward the next significant support level at $85,600 and then $84,000. 

    The 200-day moving average is getting close to this area, which makes it a critical level for a possible recovery. In order to turn the tide back in favor of buyers, Bitcoin needs to recover $93,978, a crucial resistance level that is in line with the 100-day EMA. The current downtrend might be invalidated if there were a breakout above $98,500 to restore the bullish structure.

    Bullish case: A quick rebound to the $92,000-$96,500 range is anticipated if BTC finds solid support between $85,600 and $84,000 and demand rises. A bullish reversal would be confirmed by breaking above $100,000, which might push Bitcoin back toward its highest points ever.

    Bearish situation: Bitcoin may drop further toward $80,000 or even $75,000 if selling pressure continues and it breaks through the $84,000 support. If the bearish trend continues, a more severe correction might force long-term holders to reevaluate their holdings. Bitcoin faces a pivotal moment as the market is dominated by extreme fear. For now, sentiment is one factor that determine the short-term future for the market.

