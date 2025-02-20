Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for February 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market has switched to green again, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 4.46%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is falling after a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.7952. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, the drop is likely to continue to the $0.7750 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of ADA is going up after yesterday's bullish closure. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further sharp move.

In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.78-$0.81 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. if the weekly bar closes around current prices, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves soon.

ADA is trading at $0.7872 at press time.