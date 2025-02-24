Suspicious Transfers Happening on Ethereum

According to CertiK Alert, there have been some suspicious transfers of funds from unverified contracts on Ethereum.

The receiver took $49.5 million and is swapping them for the Dai stablecoin.

An account was compromised and granted a special role "0x8e9b," which made it possible to enable the withdrawal of all funds on 0x9a79.

The exploiter 0x3ac9 has now swapped all funds to 17,696 ETH ($49 million).

This comes after roughly 70% of Bybit's funds were recently drained as the result of a massive hack.

That said, the price of Ether has now managed to recover, currently trading at $2,723.