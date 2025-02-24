Advertisement
    Suspicious Transfers Happening on Ethereum

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 24/02/2025 - 7:55
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to CertiK Alert, there have been some suspicious transfers of funds from unverified contracts on Ethereum.

    The receiver took $49.5 million and is swapping them for the Dai stablecoin. 

    An account was compromised and granted a special role "0x8e9b," which made it possible to enable the withdrawal of all funds on 0x9a79.

    The exploiter 0x3ac9 has now swapped all funds to 17,696 ETH ($49 million).

    This comes after roughly 70% of Bybit's funds were recently drained as the result of a massive hack. 

    That said, the price of Ether has now managed to recover, currently trading at $2,723. 

    #Ethereum News

