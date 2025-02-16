Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Fails to Break Out Despite Cardano ETF Hype

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 16/02/2025 - 15:45
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Fails to Break Out Despite Cardano ETF Hype
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Last week went through under the flag of filings for multiple exchange traded-funds on cryptocurrencies from the likes of Grayscale, 21Shares, Canary and others. Among the most notable advancements in the crypto investments field was the filing for GADA — a Cardano ETF from Grayscale, one of the biggest players in this segment of the crypto market.

    Advertisement

    As a result, the price of ADA, the native token of the Cardano blockchain, showed exceptional performance and soared by 20% inside the week, going up from as low as $0.663 to $0.83 per coin.

    Related
    XRP Forms Not Death Cross But Cross You Might Not Expect, Samson Mow Reveals How His Company Earns, Cardano Whales Are Buying More ADA: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Thu, 02/13/2025 - 15:55
    XRP Forms Not Death Cross But Cross You Might Not Expect, Samson Mow Reveals How His Company Earns, Cardano Whales Are Buying More ADA: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina

    HOT Stories
    Ultra Rare Golden Cross Puts XRP 15% Above Bitcoin (BTC)
    'Maybe Should Be $2 Million': Bitcoin Price Prediction by Samson Mow
    XRP Performs Biggest Breakout Since 2024
    Man Arrested for Promoting Crypto on Top of Hollywood Sign: Details

    However, ADA failed to do one thing — maintain above crucial resistance level at $0.8, and in the last three days its price fell below the key threshold. Right now the Cardano token is quoted at $0.77, and the picture does not look like a short-term downfall.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Bollinger Bands also signal weakness for ADA as the price remains below the median curve of the popular indicator on a daily time frame.

    With the ETF news being "priced in" already and the fears, uncertainty and doubts surrounding the crypto market right now, it makes ADA more prone to downfall then further ascent.

    Related
    XRP and Cardano (ADA) to Heal Crypto Market, Believes Top Trader
    Thu, 02/13/2025 - 15:33
    XRP and Cardano (ADA) to Heal Crypto Market, Believes Top Trader
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Downfall, however, is a strong word as everything can change within days, and if the market suddenly gets its dose of positivity, this notorious resistance level for ADA will be the first one to be tested.

    Trying to make a conclusion, it may be stated that independent triggers for the Cardano token right now came to an end, and the popular altcoin is once again controlled by overall crypto market movement. Where it will take the coin, though, is an open question.

    #Cardano #Cardano News #Cardano Price Prediction

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 16, 2025 - 15:30
    Major NFT Amendment Goes Live on XRP Ledger: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Feb 16, 2025 - 15:15
    Major Meme Coin Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of 20% Crash, Popular Indicator Signals
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Fails to Break Out Despite Cardano ETF Hype
    Major NFT Amendment Goes Live on XRP Ledger: Details
    Major Meme Coin Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of 20% Crash, Popular Indicator Signals
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD