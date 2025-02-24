Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 24

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 24/02/2025 - 15:28
    Has long-term decline of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP started yet?
    A new week has started with the market's fall, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.9% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of BTC is on its way to the interim support level of $94,091. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $92,000 area soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $94,710 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of BTC, going down by 4.54%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the rate of ETH has failed to break the upper level. 

    If the daily bar closes around the current prices or below them, there is a chance to see a test of the support of $2,562 within the next few days.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,660 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is not an exception to the rule, going down by 4.16%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    There are no reversal signals yet on the daily chart of XRP. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, traders may witness an ongoing decline to the $2.30 range.

    XRP is trading at $2.4049 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction

