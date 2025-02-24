BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started with the market's fall, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.9% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC is on its way to the interim support level of $94,091. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $92,000 area soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $94,710 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of BTC, going down by 4.54%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of ETH has failed to break the upper level.

If the daily bar closes around the current prices or below them, there is a chance to see a test of the support of $2,562 within the next few days.

Ethereum is trading at $2,660 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception to the rule, going down by 4.16%.

Image by TradingView

There are no reversal signals yet on the daily chart of XRP. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, traders may witness an ongoing decline to the $2.30 range.

XRP is trading at $2.4049 at press time.