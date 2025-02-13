Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) to $1? Binance Coin (BNB) May Hold Answer

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 13/02/2025 - 10:43
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) to $1? Binance Coin (BNB) May Hold Answer
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sometimes, all it takes is one asset making a strong move for traders to start connecting the dots. Right now, that asset is Binance Coin (BNB), which just surged 20% in three days. The question being asked is: is Cardano (ADA) next?

    Advertisement

    Market analyst Ali Martinez spotted a familiar pattern. BNB’s breakout had all the signs - strong buying pressure, a technical breakout and a solid momentum shift, with former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao glorifying the ecosystem and teasing the launch of his own meme coin. 

    Related
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 12
    Wed, 02/12/2025 - 14:04
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 12
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues Crucial Market Crash Warning, Here's Bullish Twist
    Robinhood Records 700% Spike in Crypto Revenue
    Ripple CEO Congratulates CFTC Chair Nominee
    New Fed Rate Prediction by Peter Schiff May Stun Bitcoin Bulls With Bearish Reality

    ADA, sitting at around $0.80, is showing similar signs. The thought process? If BNB was the first domino, ADA could be the next one to fall - upwards, potentially past the $1 mark.

    Advertisement

    Momentum in crypto can be contagious. Patterns repeat, assets move in tandem and traders look for familiar setups. It has happened before with these two assets, and some believe it could happen again. 

    ADA has been hovering around its current range for a while, consolidating, testing levels and waiting for a spark. If the BNB move is any indication, that spark might not be far off - especially with the news of the Cardano ETF breaking out this week.

    The catch

    Nothing in crypto moves in a straight line, though. The broader market plays a role, sentiment shifts and unexpected news can change everything. ADA might take off, or it might not. But the setup is there, the structure is holding, the buying interest is increasing and the breakout potential is looking stronger by the day. 

    Related
    Cardano Whales Are Buying More ADA, Here's Why Price Might Skyrocket
    Wed, 02/12/2025 - 10:11
    Cardano Whales Are Buying More ADA, Here's Why Price Might Skyrocket
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    So what's next? ADA traders are watching key resistance levels, scanning for volume spikes and waiting for confirmation. If it goes over $1, it will prove the theory right and might pull in more buyers.

    #Cardano News #Cardano #Cardano Price Prediction #Binance #Binance coin #Binance Coin News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 13, 2025 - 11:04
    Shibarium Eyes One Billion Transaction Record, Here's Possible Impact on SHIB Price
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Feb 13, 2025 - 8:34
    $3.3 Billion in Ethereum Removed: Is Beacon Chain in Trouble?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Social, Finance & Gaming in One: UCHAT (UIIC) Debuts on XT.COM
    Automation & Law: How Lawrina Is Transforming the Contract Creation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shibarium Eyes One Billion Transaction Record, Here's Possible Impact on SHIB Price
    Cardano (ADA) to $1? Binance Coin (BNB) May Hold Answer
    $3.3 Billion in Ethereum Removed: Is Beacon Chain in Trouble?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD