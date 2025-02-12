Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for February 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market bounce back has not lasted long, and most of the coins are back to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 3.29% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is below the local support of $193.13. If the daily bar closes below that mark, the decline is likely to continue to the $185 zone soon.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of SOL is falling after yesterday's bearish closure. If the candle closes near its low, traders may witness a test of the nearest support of $175.89 by the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet.

If the rate breaks the interim zone of $180, there is a chance to see an ongoing downward move to the $157 level.

SOL is trading at $192.02 at press time.