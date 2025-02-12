Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for February 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 12/02/2025 - 14:48
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for February 12
    The market bounce back has not lasted long, and most of the coins are back to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 3.29% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is below the local support of $193.13. If the daily bar closes below that mark, the decline is likely to continue to the $185 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of SOL is falling after yesterday's bearish closure. If the candle closes near its low, traders may witness a test of the nearest support of $175.89 by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. 

    If the rate breaks the interim zone of $180, there is a chance to see an ongoing downward move to the $157 level.

    SOL is trading at $192.02 at press time.

