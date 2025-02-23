Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for February 23

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 23/02/2025 - 16:06
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is mainly falling today, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has increased by 0.64% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is breaking the local support of $0.00001549. If a breakout happens and the bar closes far from that mark, the drop is likely to continue to the $0.000015 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the daily point of view, neither side is dominating. If bulls want to seize the initiative, they need to return the price to at least the $0.000016 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar.

    The rate of SHIB is trading within a narrow range, which means traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves next week.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001547 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction

