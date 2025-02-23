DOGE Price Prediction for February 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins remain in the green zone, while the prices of others are falling at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.33% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 10%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's slight rise, the price of DOGE is looking bearish on the hourly chart. If a breakout of the local support of $0.2435 happens, the drop is likely to continue to the $0.24 area by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the interim zone of $0.24. If the daily bar closes below that mark, traders may witness a test of the $0.22-$0.23 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are also no reversal signals yet.

If the weekly bar closes near the support of $0.22, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the vital zone of $0.20 by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.2437 at press time.