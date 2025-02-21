Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Top XRP Trader Thinks Ethereum (ETH) Is Mispriced

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 21/02/2025 - 18:52
    Advertisement
    Top XRP Trader Thinks Ethereum (ETH) Is Mispriced
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    It has been a rough couple of years for ETH, hasn't it? The jokes, the memes, the endless debates about its relevance. It has almost become the underdog of the crypto world, despite being the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

    Advertisement

    But here’s the thing: DonAlt, the trader who called XRP’s insane 500% pump last year, thinks ETH might be sitting in a similar spot to where XRP was before its breakout. And that’s worth paying attention to.

    Related
    XRP, DOGE, Solana, Litecoin: ETF Store President Speaks Out on SEC
    Fri, 02/21/2025 - 15:00
    XRP, DOGE, Solana, Litecoin: ETF Store President Speaks Out on SEC
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    PEPE Erases Zero Amid Crypto Market Rebound, What's Next for Price?
    Breaking: Bybit Suffers Massive $1.4 Billion Hack
    Bitcoin Key Indicator Signals Major Move on Horizon: Potential Scenarios
    Elon Musk Brings Back 'Dogefather' Moniker

    Back when XRP was trading between $0.5 and $0.6, DonAlt was one of the few voices saying it was mispriced. Fast forward to November, and XRP hit a new all time high at $3.4.

    Advertisement

    Now, the expert trader is looking at Ethereum, currently trading around $2,800, and seeing the same kind of undervaluation. IETH’s fundamentals are still solid — a $65 billion total value locked, a $338 billion market cap and a network that powers most of DeFi.

    But sentiment? That's another story

    Between the Ethereum Foundation’s questionable moves, Vitalik Buterin’s apparent indifference to price action and ETH trading at the same levels it was during the FTX collapse, it’s easy to see why people are skeptical.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    The asset has become one of the most hated in the market, which, ironically, might be the best time to take a closer look. After all, markets have a way of turning sentiment on its head when least expected.

    Related
    Over 4,000 Wallets Now Own at Least 10,000 Ethereum, Whales Buying Dip?
    Thu, 02/20/2025 - 15:05
    Over 4,000 Wallets Now Own at Least 10,000 Ethereum, Whales Buying Dip?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    ETH’s all-time high sits at $4,800, nearly 70% above where it is now. If DonAlt’s comparison to XRP holds any weight, the upside potential is hard to ignore.

    Could Ethereum be gearing up for a rally that surprises everyone? Maybe. Or maybe not. But if there’s one thing crypto has taught us, it’s that the most hated assets often have the last laugh.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Ethereum #Ethereum News #Ethereum Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 21, 2025 - 18:40
    PEPE Erases Zero Amid Crypto Market Rebound, What's Next for Price?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 21, 2025 - 17:51
    100,000,000 Dogecoin Hits Binance, Adam Back Makes Bullish Case for Bitcoin, SEC Reveals New Anti-Crypto-Fraud Unit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Sets Industry Benchmark with Full Disclosure of Liquidation Data
    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Top XRP Trader Thinks Ethereum (ETH) Is Mispriced
    PEPE Erases Zero Amid Crypto Market Rebound, What's Next for Price?
    100,000,000 Dogecoin Hits Binance, Adam Back Makes Bullish Case for Bitcoin, SEC Reveals New Anti-Crypto-Fraud Unit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD