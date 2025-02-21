Top XRP Trader Thinks Ethereum (ETH) Is Mispriced

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

It has been a rough couple of years for ETH, hasn't it? The jokes, the memes, the endless debates about its relevance. It has almost become the underdog of the crypto world, despite being the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

But here’s the thing: DonAlt, the trader who called XRP’s insane 500% pump last year, thinks ETH might be sitting in a similar spot to where XRP was before its breakout. And that’s worth paying attention to.

Back when XRP was trading between $0.5 and $0.6, DonAlt was one of the few voices saying it was mispriced. Fast forward to November, and XRP hit a new all time high at $3.4.

When I was bull posting XRP at $0.5-$0.6 I felt like XRP was mispriced relative to everything else in the market

Now it's at around $3, which seems much fairer



I kinda feel the same way about ETH now at $2800, mispriced by quite a bit — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) February 21, 2025

Now, the expert trader is looking at Ethereum, currently trading around $2,800, and seeing the same kind of undervaluation. IETH’s fundamentals are still solid — a $65 billion total value locked, a $338 billion market cap and a network that powers most of DeFi.

But sentiment? That's another story

Between the Ethereum Foundation’s questionable moves, Vitalik Buterin’s apparent indifference to price action and ETH trading at the same levels it was during the FTX collapse, it’s easy to see why people are skeptical.

The asset has become one of the most hated in the market, which, ironically, might be the best time to take a closer look. After all, markets have a way of turning sentiment on its head when least expected.

ETH’s all-time high sits at $4,800, nearly 70% above where it is now. If DonAlt’s comparison to XRP holds any weight, the upside potential is hard to ignore.

Could Ethereum be gearing up for a rally that surprises everyone? Maybe. Or maybe not. But if there’s one thing crypto has taught us, it’s that the most hated assets often have the last laugh.