    Original U.Today article

    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for February 24

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 24/02/2025 - 15:55
    Can rate of Toncoin (TON) bounce off soon?
    Most of the coins keep setting new local lows, according to CoinStats.

    TON/USD

    The price of Toncoin (TON) has dropped by 5.81% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of TON is falling after the breakout of the local support of $3.641. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, the decline is likely to continue to the $3.50 area.

    Image by TradingView

    A bearish picture is also visible on the longer time frame. If the the breakout of the interim level of $3.497 happens, one can expect a test of the important zone of $3 within the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the $3.599 level. 

    If the bar closes below it and with no long wick, the correction may continue.

    TON is trading at $3.564 at press time.

