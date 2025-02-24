Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for February 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keep setting new local lows, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

TON/USD

The price of Toncoin (TON) has dropped by 5.81% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of TON is falling after the breakout of the local support of $3.641. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, the decline is likely to continue to the $3.50 area.

Image by TradingView

A bearish picture is also visible on the longer time frame. If the the breakout of the interim level of $3.497 happens, one can expect a test of the important zone of $3 within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the $3.599 level.

If the bar closes below it and with no long wick, the correction may continue.

TON is trading at $3.564 at press time.