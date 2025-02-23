Advertisement
    Bybit's Ethereum (ETH) Reserves Recovering

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 23/02/2025 - 10:19
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to data provided by crypto analytics platform CryptoQuant, Bybit's Ethereum (ETH) reserves are in the process of recovering.

    Bybit's ETH reserves plunged from 443,691 ETH to just 63,807 ETH following the devastating $1.4 billion hack that took place Friday.

    The exchange's reserves have now recovered to nearly 160,000 ETH.

    The popular trading platform has lost roughly 70% of its holdings as the result of the hacking incident, according to Bybit CEO Ben Zhou.

    As reported by U.Today, the attacker managed to pull off the hack by masking the signing interface and altering the smart contract logic.

    Following the hack, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko opined that humans should not be reviewing transactions:

    "Blind signing is bad. But humans shouldn’t be reviewing transactions. Humans are terrible at routine tasks. Your cold storage system should have rulesets implemented in the trust zone of the signing device."

    ETH's recovery

    In the meantime, the price of ETH has already recovered following the hack, according to CoinGecko data.

    On Friday, the price of the token plunged to as low as $2,614 following the hack.

    However, it has since pared almost all of its losses, currently trading at $2,804.

    In fact, ETH is among the biggest gainers in the top 10, surging by more than 4%.

    According to Lookonchain data, Bybit appears to have purchased 71,755 Ethereum (ETH) tokens for a total of $197 million.

