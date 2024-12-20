Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    SEC Preparing for Shutdown, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Selling Rapidly, Millions of RLUSD Ready to Hit Market After Recent Launch: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Don't miss out on any important updates in the industry, read U.Today's crypto news digest for the latest news and events!
    Fri, 20/12/2024 - 16:23
    SEC Preparing for Shutdown, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Selling Rapidly, Millions of RLUSD Ready to Hit Market After Recent Launch: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top three news stories.

    SEC preparing for shutdown

    According to the SEC's recent alert, it is currently preparing for a potential federal government shutdown. The agency has stated that it will focus on essential functions, particularly those related to market integrity and investor protection, while its internal EDGAR database system, which is used for tracking government filings, will remain operational. However, nonessential operations will be suspended during the shutdown. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives delayed a vote on a bipartisan government funding bill, which raised concerns about a potential shutdown. Such a scenario would result in government employees not receiving their pay during the holidays, while also causing disruptions to various services, including food assistance. Besides, the SEC may cease routine reviews of filings, such as ETF applications, although it will continue to pursue cases of fraud and market manipulation.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) whales selling rapidly: Details

    Yesterday, Shiba Inu witnessed a significant sell-off, as a SHIB whale liquidated 250 billion SHIB, valued at approximately $6.05 million. This whale entered the Shiba Inu market back in August 2020, purchasing 15.28 trillion SHIB, which peaked at a value of $1.22 billion. The total profit realized by the investor over the course of their holdings constitutes $109 million, and they still retain 2.15 trillion SHIB, worth around $52.18 million. The recent liquidation raises concerns about changing whale behavior, which can influence retail market sentiment and increase volatility. At writing time, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00002041, down 15.94% over the past 24 hours; the asset failed to maintain both support levels at $0.00002283 and $0.00002045, which may indicate potential further declines.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Comeback? Ex-Binance CEO CZ Teases New All-Time High
    Mystery 666 BTC Transfer Leads to Half Billion Bitcoin Puzzle
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses 40% From Top: What's Next?
    Samson Mow on Bitcoin Crash: 'Supply Shock Is Coming'

    Millions of RLUSD ready to hit market after recent launch

    Following the launch of the much-anticipated RLUSD stablecoin earlier this week, Ripple continues minting stablecoins, with over 10 million RLUSD created over the previous two days. According to data provided by the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker, more than 10.3 million RLUSD were transferred in batches, including 1.5 million sent from the Ripple Treasury to the Lithuania-based crypto exchange Uphold. Meanwhile, Ripple President Monica Long spoke on the freshly launched RLUSD in a recent interview. She highlighted the stablecoin market's current valuation of approximately $160 billion, and it is predicted that it could grow to around $3 trillion within the next four years. Long emphasized the increasing demand for stablecoins that focus on regulatory compliance, diversification and utility, all of which RLUSD aims to provide. She believes that for Ripple, the launch of RLUSD is another big step in continuing to “bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain.”

    Advertisement
    #Shiba Inu #RLUSD
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 20, 2024 - 16:18
    Jim Cramer Says 'Buy Fear, Not Sell It,' Crypto Community Reacts
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 20, 2024 - 16:13
    Bitcoin Comeback? Ex-Binance CEO CZ Teases New All-Time High
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wall Street Pepe Raises $32M in Presale for New Trading Insights Ecosystem
    Guru4Invest: The Ultimate Platform for Modern Investors Seeking Real Results
    Solana Layer-2 Project Solaxy Nears $3M Milestone in First Week of Token Presale
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SEC Preparing for Shutdown, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Selling Rapidly, Millions of RLUSD Ready to Hit Market After Recent Launch: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jim Cramer Says 'Buy Fear, Not Sell It,' Crypto Community Reacts
    Bitcoin Comeback? Ex-Binance CEO CZ Teases New All-Time High
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD