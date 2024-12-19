Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Selling Rapidly: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu not asset that whales want to hold right now, data shows
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 8:57
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Selling Rapidly: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    There was a notable sell-off in the last hour as a Shiba Inu whale recently liquidated 250 billion SHIB worth $6.05 million. With a mere $3,800, this whale made its first foray into the SHIB market on Aug. 6, 2020, purchasing an incredible 15.28 trillion SHIB, which reached its peak value of $1.22 billion. The whale has made a total profit of $109 million over the course of their holdings, and they still have 2.15 trillion SHIB, or roughly $52.18 million.

    Advertisement

    This sell-off suggests that whale behavior may be changing, which frequently affects the mood of the retail market. Large-scale liquidations have the potential to frighten smaller investors and raise volatility, especially when they occur at important support levels. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Additionally, the quick sell-off emphasizes how crucial it is to keep an eye on whale activity in order to forecast future price movements on assets such as SHIB. A look at the given price chart shows that Shiba Inu has been declining, most recently breaking below the crucial 50 EMA, which is usually a strong support line.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Buyer MicroStrategy to Change Fundraising Strategy
    Bitcoin Collapses Below $100K Following Powell’s Statements
    Bitcoin (BTC) New Year Rally Ended? Ethereum (ETH) Crucial Bearish Pattern, Dogecoin (DOGE): Down Even More
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reacts to Fed's Rate Decision

    The breakdown emphasizes the absence of bullish momentum to support higher levels and points to increased selling pressure. SHIB is now trading at about $0.00002408, and the next important support levels are close to $0.00002283 and $0.00002045. A more significant correction might occur if these levels are not maintained. With its potential in DeFi and meme culture, Shiba Inu continues to attract a robust community and speculative interest despite the pessimistic short-term outlook.

    Advertisement

    Both new and seasoned investors should exercise caution, though, given the state of the market and whale activity. Despite whales' significant profit-taking, the move puts more pressure on SHIB, which is still having trouble finding a steady support level. Future price changes and any resurgence of whale activity should be  monitored, as it is the only real-time indicator of the asset's performance.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 19, 2024 - 8:03
    Bitcoin Buyer MicroStrategy to Change Fundraising Strategy
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Dec 19, 2024 - 5:39
    Bitcoin Collapses Below $100K Following Powell’s Statements
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bety.com: Crypto Casino Based on Blockchain and Hash Value Revolutionizes Gambling Industry
    WELF Announces Token Listing on MEXC
    An Innovation for Content Creators: AI18+ Token Launches on PancakeSwap on December 19
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Selling Rapidly: Details
    Bitcoin Buyer MicroStrategy to Change Fundraising Strategy
    Bitcoin Collapses Below $100K Following Powell’s Statements
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD