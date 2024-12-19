Advertisement
    SEC Preparing for Shutdown

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The SEC is preparing for a potential federal government shutdown
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 15:49
    SEC Preparing for Shutdown
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently preparing for a potential federal government shutdown, according to its recent alert. 

    The agency has announced that it will prioritize crucial functions such as market integrity and investor protection. 

    The agency has clarified that its internal EDGAR database system, which is used for tracking government filings, will remain operational. 

    However, the agency will be forced to pause some non-essential operations during a potential government shutdown. 

    On Wednesday, the House of Representatives delayed a vote on a bipartisan government funding bill, prompting concerns about a potential shutdown. 

    With Congress plunging into chaos, it looks like another government shutdown is likely. It would leave government workers unpaid during the holidays while also disrupting various services such as food assistance. 

    Only essential services, such as emergency operations, will continue in case of government shutdown. However, they might also face significant challenges. 

    The SEC will likely cease performing routine reviews of various filings, including ETF applications. However, it will still be able to prosecute cases involving fraud and market manipulation. 

    In other news, anti-crypto SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw is highly likely preparing to leave the agency after senators failed to vote on her renomination earlier this week. 

    The agency will be left with three Republican commissioners. As reported by U.Today, crypto-friendy libertarian Paul Atkins is on track to replace Gary Gensler in early 2025. 

    Two Democratic commissioners will have to be appointed to make sure that the agency remains bipartisan, but Crenshaw is extremely unlikely to be one of them. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

