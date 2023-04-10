Scam Alert: SHIB Army Watch Out – New Scam Operating by This Popular Method

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Active Shiba Inu enthusiast @theshibdream has spread the word about a new scam targeting the Shiba Inu community. It is being spread via an NFT airdrop.

New NFT scam warning to SHIB army

@theshibdream tweeted that individuals within the SHIB community have been getting an NFT airdrop from "Shibaswapdeployer," which has not been authorized. He warns the SHIB community that they should not open these non-fungible tokens or interact with them in any other way; they may be filled with a malicious code and, therefore, break the security of the wallets of those who open them.

Warning Just Posted in #SHIBARIUM Discord. 🚨



"Alert: Scam NFT Airdropped from Shibaswapdeployer to many Wallets



Please be aware of a recent scam where individuals are receiving an unauthorized NFT airdrop from a source called "Shibaswapdeployer". These NFTs should not be… pic.twitter.com/cAmbtAX3FT — Shib Dream * Shiba Inu News * Shib Army Social 💎 (@theshibdream) April 10, 2023

These NFTs from "Shibaswapdeployer" or from another source that is unreliable or unknown, @theshibdream warns, must not be opened but should be reported immediately.

He also asked SHIB users to stay alert should they receive any unexpected airdrops and never share their private keys with anyone, even within the SHIB community.

110 million SHIB burned

According to data shared by the Shibburn tracker of burn transactions, over the period of the past 24 hours, thanks to the Shiba Inu community's joined forces, a total of 110,895,889 SHIB meme coins were sent to "inferno" wallets.

The two largest chunks of SHIB that were destroyed comprise 46,877,110 and 43,564,865 Shiba Inu. Still, the burn rate of SHIB is in the red zone by approximately 90%.

This is lower than the overall amount of SHIB burned yesterday when an anonymous wallet transferred a whopping 1,104,224,812 SHIB.