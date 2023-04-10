Scam Alert: SHIB Army Watch Out – New Scam Operating by This Popular Method

Mon, 04/10/2023 - 15:20
article image
Yuri Molchan
New SHIB-themed scam being spread via NFTs, SHIB army warned by major crypto enthusiast
Scam Alert: SHIB Army Watch Out – New Scam Operating by This Popular Method
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Active Shiba Inu enthusiast @theshibdream has spread the word about a new scam targeting the Shiba Inu community. It is being spread via an NFT airdrop.

New NFT scam warning to SHIB army

@theshibdream tweeted that individuals within the SHIB community have been getting an NFT airdrop from "Shibaswapdeployer," which has not been authorized. He warns the SHIB community that they should not open these non-fungible tokens or interact with them in any other way; they may be filled with a malicious code and, therefore, break the security of the wallets of those who open them.

These NFTs from "Shibaswapdeployer" or from another source that is unreliable or unknown, @theshibdream warns, must not be opened but should be reported immediately.

He also asked SHIB users to stay alert should they receive any unexpected airdrops and never share their private keys with anyone, even within the SHIB community.

Related
3 Things That Will Help Shiba Inu Hit $0.01: Major SHIB Enthusiast

110 million SHIB burned

According to data shared by the Shibburn tracker of burn transactions, over the period of the past 24 hours, thanks to the Shiba Inu community's joined forces, a total of 110,895,889 SHIB meme coins were sent to "inferno" wallets.

The two largest chunks of SHIB that were destroyed comprise 46,877,110 and 43,564,865 Shiba Inu. Still, the burn rate of SHIB is in the red zone by approximately 90%.

This is lower than the overall amount of SHIB burned yesterday when an anonymous wallet transferred a whopping 1,104,224,812 SHIB.

#Scam Alert #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #NFT
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image SHIB Becomes 2d Trending Crypto on CoinMarketCap After Shytoshi Kusama’s Easter Greeting
04/10/2023 - 15:18
SHIB Becomes 2d Trending Crypto on CoinMarketCap After Shytoshi Kusama’s Easter Greeting
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Alchemy Pay (ACH) Surges 23% in One Week and Expands into Malaysia
04/10/2023 - 15:07
Alchemy Pay (ACH) Surges 23% in One Week and Expands into Malaysia
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu Burns 111 Million SHIB Tokens, Here's How Burn Rate Reacted
04/10/2023 - 14:45
Shiba Inu Burns 111 Million SHIB Tokens, Here's How Burn Rate Reacted
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide