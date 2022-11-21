Scam Alert: Fake Aptos Domain Name Service Promoted on Twitter

Here's why you should double-check 'Promoted' products on Twitter before connecting your wallets

Typically, mainstream search engines and social media platforms are super cautious about running crypto-related advertising campaigns. Here's why, in some cases, this approach looks best.

Scam: No, you can't get Aptos domain name for $8

Today, Nov. 21, 2022, a promo campaign was launched on Twitter to advertise an account that promoted a website offering domain names from Aptos Domain Name Service. It announces that newly-launched Aptos DNS offers its clients the domain name ".apt" for 2 APT only (about $8.19 by press time).

Image via Twitter

Scammers are running a website that closely mimicks the original page of Aptos DNS. However, it is running under different name and uses slightly different fonts for its interface.

Even the demo code in the Docs section of the fake site is stolen from the original one: scammers failed to correct the URL details, so their documentation redirects users' API requests to a regular website.

Ads Ads

On Monday, this ad campaign bypassed the premoderation system of Twitter and is being demonstrated to platform users interested in blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, the real Aptos DNS launched together with Aptos network itself in mid-October.

"Solana killer" yet again targeted by sophisticated scams

Also, the DNS service of the original Aptos Labs has no separate Twitter account; its announcements are shared through the main account of the Aptos ecosystem.

Needless to say, the original Aptos DNS website does not run promo campaigns with "limited discounts" and exclusive prices for "three accounts only."

As covered by U.Today previously, this is not the first time that Aptos (APT) enthusiasts are targeted by fraudulent promo campaigns. Besides primitive "airdrops," scammers are distributing alerts about the alleged hacks of Aptos (APT) blockchain.

However, the overhyped "Solana killer" was never hacked.