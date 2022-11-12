Scam Alert: No, Aptos Blockchain Is Not Hacked

The Revoke.cash service is designed to help cryptocurrency users withdraw the authorization of transactions (or allowances) on major on-chain services. Here's how malefactors are attempting to scam crypto users with a copy of this service.

Today, on Nov. 12, 2022, fraudsters started running a Twitter campaign that is focused on the community of the newly-launched blockchain Aptos (APT). APT holders are asked to check whether "attackers" have access to their wallets.

Image via Twitter

Needless to say, the Aptos (APT) blockchain has never been hacked. Also, despite supporting 30+ networks, the Revoke.cash service does not support the Aptos (APT) blockchain yet.

To confuse APT holders, scammers launched a website that closely mirrors the design of the legitimate service and its corresponding Twitter account. The fraudsters created look-alike names for the website and the Twitter account: they used ẹ instead of e, and a instead of o.

As per data by public whois services, the fraudulent website has worked for at least 24 hours and was registered through an anonymous U.S. registrator.

New blockchains targeted by dozens of scam campaigns

Typically, such websites are designed to steal passwords and key phrases from blockchain accounts as well as to spread trojans and other malware.

As such, it is better to avoid any interaction with clone websites, let alone share personal data or blockchain account details with them.

As covered by U.Today previously, new-gen blockchains like Aptos (APT), Sui Network and others are targeted by aggressive scams.

Fake airdrop campaigns are the most common type of scam here. Inspired by the success of Optimism (OP) and Aptos (APT) airdrop recipients, users are seeking similar opportunities and falling victim to scammers.