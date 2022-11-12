Scam Alert: No, Aptos Blockchain Is Not Hacked

Sat, 11/12/2022 - 16:45
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Scammer launched phishing website that targets users of "Solana killer" Aptos (APT)
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The Revoke.cash service is designed to help cryptocurrency users withdraw the authorization of transactions (or allowances) on major on-chain services. Here's how malefactors are attempting to scam crypto users with a copy of this service.

"Solana killer" Aptos is not broken: Do not fall for this scam

Today, on Nov. 12, 2022, fraudsters started running a Twitter campaign that is focused on the community of the newly-launched blockchain Aptos (APT). APT holders are asked to check whether "attackers" have access to their wallets.

Scammers launched phishing copy of Revoke Cash service
Image via Twitter

Needless to say, the Aptos (APT) blockchain has never been hacked. Also, despite supporting 30+ networks, the Revoke.cash service does not support the Aptos (APT) blockchain yet.

To confuse APT holders, scammers launched a website that closely mirrors the design of the legitimate service and its corresponding Twitter account. The fraudsters created look-alike names for the website and the Twitter account: they used  instead of e, and a instead of o.

As per data by public whois services, the fraudulent website has worked for at least 24 hours and was registered through an anonymous U.S. registrator.

New blockchains targeted by dozens of scam campaigns

Typically, such websites are designed to steal passwords and key phrases from blockchain accounts as well as to spread trojans and other malware.

As such, it is better to avoid any interaction with clone websites, let alone share personal data or blockchain account details with them.

As covered by U.Today previously, new-gen blockchains like Aptos (APT), Sui Network and others are targeted by aggressive scams.

"Next Aptos" Sui Network Makes Surprising Announcement Regarding Airdrop

Fake airdrop campaigns are the most common type of scam here. Inspired by the success of Optimism (OP) and Aptos (APT) airdrop recipients, users are seeking similar opportunities and falling victim to scammers.

#Cryptocurrency Scam #Scam Alert #Aptos
