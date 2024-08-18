    Satoshi Nakamoto's Historic Bitcoin Milestone Turns 16: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Pseudonymous BTC creator Satoshi Nakamoto took pivotal step in Bitcoin development
    Sun, 18/08/2024 - 15:08
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Historic Bitcoin Milestone Turns 16: Details
    Sixteen years ago today, pseudonymous Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto took a pivotal step in the development of what would become the world’s first decentralized cryptocurrency — Bitcoin.

    According to Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo, Aug. 18, 2008, stands as a landmark moment in the history of Bitcoin. On this day, Satoshi registered the domain Bitcoin.org, marking the beginning of a financial revolution across the globe.

    "16 years ago today, Satoshi Nakamoto registered the 1st Bitcoin website. Ever since, bitcoin. org has hosted his free code, a beacon of financial freedom to millions around the globe," Pete Rizzo wrote in a tweet.

    Digital Euro Hits Major Roadblock
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Major XRP Ledger Misconception: Details
    Dogecoin Skyrockets 32% in Active Users, Will DOGE Price Follow?

    This Bitcoin.org domain later became the central hub for Satoshi Nakamoto’s groundbreaking whitepaper, "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System," which was released in October 2008.

    While Bitcoin was officially launched in January 2009, Satoshi Nakamoto laid the groundwork for the blockchain-based payment system in a paper published in 2008.

    Satoshi's legacy continues to resonate, Rizzo indicated in his tweet that the Bitcoin.org website remains a beacon of financial freedom for millions around the globe. The site has hosted Satoshi's free code, allowing anyone with an internet connection to access and contribute to the Bitcoin network. This open-source approach has been fundamental to Bitcoin's growth and adoption.

    Satoshi Nakamoto's identity remains mystery

    Satoshi Nakamoto's innovation Bitcoin has remarkably made giant strides over the years, however, the true identity of the Bitcoin creator remains one of the greatest mysteries in the world of technology and finance.

    Some speculations suggest Nakamoto might be multiple individuals, although this remains unknown.

    As reported, the FBI stated that Satoshi could be "one or more third-party individuals," adding that it can neither confirm nor deny their existence in response to inquiries from Dave Troy, a prominent tech researcher.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

