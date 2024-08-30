    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Activated After More Than 13 Years

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A Satoshi-era Bitcoin wallet has emerged from long-lasting hibernation
    Fri, 30/08/2024 - 18:35
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Activated After More Than 13 Years
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A Bitcoin wallet that dates back all the way back to 2011 was recently activated, according to data provided by Whale Alert. 

    Advertisement

    The wallet, which sprung back to life after more than 13 years of inactivity, contains 23 BTC (roughly $1.35 million at press time). 

    A slew of long-dormant Bitcoin wallets have been activated throughout this month. 

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Weighs in on Bitcoin as BTC Prices Decline
    Bitcoiner Max Keiser Predicts USD Crash 'Probably Within 6 Months': Details
    40,000 BTC in 48 Hours: Here's What's Happening
    Binance Announces Support for Biggest Cardano Hard Fork in History: Details

    On Thursday, for instance, a dormant address containing 100 BTC (roughly $5.94 million at the time of the transaction) got activated after 11.4 years. Back in 2013, it had a mere $14,202 worth of Bitcoin. 

    Advertisement

    On Monday, a Bitcoin wallet with 25 BTC (roughly $1.58 million) emerged from hibernation after 11.5 years of inactivity. 

    Related
    Bitcoin Whale Takes Massive Loss with Recent Sale
    Fri, 08/23/2024 - 07:58
    Bitcoin Whale Takes Massive Loss with Recent Sale
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Yet, wallets that date back all the way to 2011, the year Satoshi Nakamoto disappeared, are pretty rare. Apart from the most recent activation, there has been only one such transaction during this August. On Aug. 25, a dormant address containing 64 BTC ($4.14 million)   

    Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious Bitcoin creator, famously sent his last email on Apr. 26, 2011. In one of his final emails, Nakamoto stated that he had moved on to some other things while adding that Bitcoin was "in good hands." In his final email to prominent software developer Gavin Andresen, Nakamoto indicated that he did not want to be perceived as a shadowy figure while emphasizing Bitcoin's open-source nature. 

    Related
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Moves $60M Worth of BTC After Nearly 12 Years
    Mon, 07/15/2024 - 06:17
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Moves $60M Worth of BTC After Nearly 12 Years
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    As reported by U.Today, a Bitcoin miner address from 2010, the era of CPU mining, was activated after 14 years of inactivity in late June. Such activations tend to be exceptionally rare.  

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 30, 2024 - 16:39
    Nearly $500 Million BTC Withdrawal Stuns Coinbase, Ripple Burns Stablecoin Tokens, Shytoshi Kusama Highlights Epic SHIB Move in Gaming Sphere: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Aug 30, 2024 - 16:07
    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 30
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Mining 2025. AI Mining and ASIC Shares
    ViaBTC Supports LTC+DOGE+BEL Merged Mining to Boost Miners' Profits by 17%
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might be on Track for Bullish September as RCO Finance (RCOF) Has All Chances to Rally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Activated After More Than 13 Years
    Nearly $500 Million BTC Withdrawal Stuns Coinbase, Ripple Burns Stablecoin Tokens, Shytoshi Kusama Highlights Epic SHIB Move in Gaming Sphere: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 30
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD