Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Activated After More Than 13 Years

A Bitcoin wallet that dates back all the way back to 2011 was recently activated, according to data provided by Whale Alert.

Advertisement

The wallet, which sprung back to life after more than 13 years of inactivity, contains 23 BTC (roughly $1.35 million at press time).

A slew of long-dormant Bitcoin wallets have been activated throughout this month.

On Thursday, for instance, a dormant address containing 100 BTC (roughly $5.94 million at the time of the transaction) got activated after 11.4 years. Back in 2013, it had a mere $14,202 worth of Bitcoin.

Advertisement

On Monday, a Bitcoin wallet with 25 BTC (roughly $1.58 million) emerged from hibernation after 11.5 years of inactivity.

Yet, wallets that date back all the way to 2011, the year Satoshi Nakamoto disappeared, are pretty rare. Apart from the most recent activation, there has been only one such transaction during this August. On Aug. 25, a dormant address containing 64 BTC ($4.14 million)

Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious Bitcoin creator, famously sent his last email on Apr. 26, 2011. In one of his final emails, Nakamoto stated that he had moved on to some other things while adding that Bitcoin was "in good hands." In his final email to prominent software developer Gavin Andresen, Nakamoto indicated that he did not want to be perceived as a shadowy figure while emphasizing Bitcoin's open-source nature.