Santiment Sees Two Bullish Signals for BTC, SHIB Community Praised by Republican State Senator, Cardano’s Crucial Update Goes Live: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today:

Bullish signal for Bitcoin appears on Santiment NVT model

In its recent tweets, Santiment on-chain data vendor suggested two bullish signs for Bitcoin. The first tweet says that the asset’s flat performance can show whether bullish or bearish divergence is about to appear. Since the activity of Bitcoin addresses has hit a new high since November 2021, the divergence seems to be bullish. The second tweet shows an NVT Circulation Ratio model. When it is undervalued, the signal is bullish for the price. At the start of February, the amount of unique Bitcoins in circulation keeps showing strong performance, which is bullish according to the posted chart.

Shiba Inu community gets praise from Republican state senator

After Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers posted about DOGE and SHIB representing freedom , she decided to devote another tweet to one of the meme cryptos. Yesterday , she shared her love for the Shiba Inu community with almost 270,000 subscribers, claiming that “SHIB people” are “very positive.” However, these posts devoted to the canine token have made some Bitcoiners unfollow the Senator, despite her recently introduced bill to make Bitcoin legal tender in Arizona.

Shiba Inu listed on Turkish exchange

Shiba Inu continues being adopted by various exchanges around the world. According to the official announcement, Turkey-based crypto exchange Bitexen has added support for Shiba Inu and five other tokens. In late 2021, SHIB token was listed by such major exchanges as Gemini, Kraken and Indian CoinDCX, the largest Spanish exchange, Bit2Me, South Korean Korbit and Singapore-based Coinhako.

At the moment, SHIB is trading at $0.00002052, shedding 5% over the last 24 hours.

Cardano’s most crucial update in 2022 goes live