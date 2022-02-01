Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Represent Freedom, According to Arizona State Senator

News
Tue, 02/01/2022 - 06:04
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The far-right U.S. politician, who has been criticized for her inflammatory rhetoric, is now trying to court cryptocurrency buyers
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Represent Freedom, According to Arizona State Senator
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, the two biggest meme coins, have penetrated American political discourse.

In a tweet, Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers claims that she doesn’t understand these coins, but she does understand freedom, arguing that people should be able to buy whatever cryptocurrencies they want.  

The apparent attempt to court the communities behind the two popular canine cryptocurrencies comes after Rogers introduced a bill to make Bitcoin legal tender in Arizona last week.  

On Monday, the pro-Trump Republican, who has gained notoriety for being part of the election-denial movement and making a slew of headline-grabbing inflammatory comments, also proposed exempting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from property taxes.  

Related
Shiba Inu Games Is "Just the Beginning" of PlaySide Collaboration
Feeling left out, members of the XRP community started spamming Rogers’s Twitter account with mentions of the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency. The politician ended up asking her followers about the controversial cryptocurrency to the great delight of the community.

Expectedly, her tweet ignited yet another tired debate between the proponents of Bitcoin and XRP. On-chain analyst Dylan LeClair was quick to call the latter “a scam,” enraging the XRP Army. Ripple has been sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over unregistered XRP sales.

Rogers is not the only far-right politician who’s trying to win over cryptocurrency investors. Republican Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel was widely mocked on Twitter last month after awkwardly espousing his support for the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

#Shiba Inu #Dogecoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image 40,785 BTC Transferred as Bitcoin Reaches $39,000, A Historically Strong Sign for Price
02/01/2022 - 09:47
40,785 BTC Transferred as Bitcoin Reaches $39,000, A Historically Strong Sign for Price
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 50 Billion SHIB Grabbed by Top Ethereum Whale: Details
02/01/2022 - 09:35
50 Billion SHIB Grabbed by Top Ethereum Whale: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Crypto Now Legal in India, Here Are Tax Rates
02/01/2022 - 08:44
Crypto Now Legal in India, Here Are Tax Rates
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov