Shiba Inu Listed on Turkish Exchange: Details

Bitexen, a Turkey-based cryptocurrency exchange, has recently announced the listing of Shiba Inu alongside five other tokens on its platform. SHIB continues to engage in sideways trading after rebounding from lows of $0.000017 on Jan. 22. At the time of publication, SHIB was trading at $0.00002157.

Bitexen, an online digital asset trading exchange in Turkey offering a wide product range, including Bitcoin and more than a hundred altcoins, is the latest to welcome SHIB to its platform. Earlier in the year, Indian crypto exchange Koinbazar announced it had launched trading of the SHIB/USDT pair on its platform.

In late 2021, "Dogecoin killer" Shiba Inu saw multiple listings by several exchanges in different countries. Among them were Gemini, Kraken and major Indian exchange CoinDCX, the largest Spanish exchange, Bit2Me, South Korean Korbit and Singapore-based Coinhako.

Whale grabs 48 Billion SHIB

As shared by blockchain data tracker WhaleStats, a Shiba Inu whale bought a whopping 48 billion Shiba Inu tokens.

WhaleStats reports that approximately 10 hours ago, a whale bought in a single transaction 47,954,038,442 Shiba Inu or $1,039,870 worth.

As per data provided by WhaleStats, SHIB remains in the top 10 biggest holdings by whales. Shiba Inu now accounts for 14.89%, or $1,424,683,289 of the total holdings of the top 1,000 ETH wallets it tracks. This marks an increase of nearly $224 million from yesterday's figure of $1,200,560,581 reported by U.Today.

Shiba Inu's burn also continues at a progressing rate. According to ShibBurn, 1,321,145,209 SHIB tokens have been burned in the month of January with 293 transactions.