    Samson Mow on Bitcoin Crash: 'Supply Shock Is Coming'

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Samson Mow reacts to Bitcoin and crypto market freefall
    Fri, 20/12/2024 - 11:03
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Thus far this week, the crypto market has tasted two extreme sides of price movement, with Bitcoin soaring to an all-time high (ATH) above $108,000 while dropping as low as $95,587.68. The week also saw a massive accumulation streak from top pro-Bitcoin firms. Despite this trend, Bitcoin prices still fell off, and Samson Mow has broken the silence on what is happening.

    Bitcoin supply shock coming

    In a post on X, Samson Mow noted that he often sees people asking why the price of Bitcoin has continued to fall despite everyone buying, and there is no supply. In response, he said the events of this past month are just the market behaving irrationally with the limited supply of Bitcoin.

    Earlier this week, MicroStrategy bought another $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin to increase its total holdings to 439,000 BTC. Beyond MicroStrategy, other smaller firms with Bitcoin treasuries, including MARA Holdings, also announced major purchases, effectively depleting the coin’s circulating supply.

    Amid this buy-ups, the market has not moved past the $108,000 level; rather, it has failed to maintain support around the $100,000 mark.

    In his reaction, Samson Mow said investors need to trust their instincts and understand that a "supply shock is coming."

    Imminent BTC price recovery

    Whenever MicroStratey announces a Bitcoin purchase, as it has done over the past six weeks, market traders find a way to rebalance their pricing to its average purchase price. While it remains uncertain if another purchase will be unveiled in the coming week, the market is likely to rebalance ahead of the potential buy-up announcement.

    As of writing time, the price of Bitcoin has dropped 3.54% in 24 hours to $95243.24. Amid the ongoing freefall, the coin is bound to see a major retest of this level, as it has formed a strong support around this price range over the past month.

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

