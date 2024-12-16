Advertisement
    MicroStrategy Announces Enormous Bitcoin Purchase Following Nasdaq-100 Inclusion

    Alex Dovbnya
    MicroStrategy has purchased another $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin
    Mon, 16/12/2024 - 13:04
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has announced a $1.54 billion Bitcoin purchase, extending its weekly streak. 

    The company paid the average price of $100,386 for its newly acquired coins. This is the first time that it has climbed into six-figure territory. 

    The company now holds a total of 439,000 BTC that were purchased for $27.1 billion at an average price of $61,725.

    As reported by U.Today, the Virginia-based business intelligence firm previously announced a $2.1 billion purchase on Dec. 9. The company is now significantly ahead of its capital-raising target that was announced in October. 

    MicroStrategy (MSTR) shares are up by more than 3.5% in pre-market trading after the company was included in the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index on Friday. 

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin recently reached a new record high of $106,352, according to CoinGecko data. 

    #Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

