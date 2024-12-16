MicroStrategy Announces Enormous Bitcoin Purchase Following Nasdaq-100 Inclusion

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has announced a $1.54 billion Bitcoin purchase, extending its weekly streak.

The company paid the average price of $100,386 for its newly acquired coins. This is the first time that it has climbed into six-figure territory.

The company now holds a total of 439,000 BTC that were purchased for $27.1 billion at an average price of $61,725.

As reported by U.Today, the Virginia-based business intelligence firm previously announced a $2.1 billion purchase on Dec. 9. The company is now significantly ahead of its capital-raising target that was announced in October.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) shares are up by more than 3.5% in pre-market trading after the company was included in the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin recently reached a new record high of $106,352, according to CoinGecko data.