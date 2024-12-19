Advertisement
    Bitcoin Still Viewed as Highly Speculative Asset by Most CFOs

    Alex Dovbnya
    Some of the leading CFOs have dramatically changed their views on Bitcoin, but that's not enough
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 18:37
    Bitcoin Still Viewed as Highly Speculative Asset by Most CFOs
    According to the recently published CNBC CFO Council quarterly survey, 78% of chief financial officers (CFOs) continue to view Bitcoin as a highly speculative investment. 

    Unfortunately for Bitcoin advocates, only a minuscule 7% of CFOs view the leading cryptocurrency as a store of value. 

    Despite the fact that the cryptocurrency achieved impressive institutional acceptance milestones this year with the launch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), 11% of the surveyed CFOs are still convinced that Bitcoin is a fraud. However, this is still significant progress compared to 2017. Back then, nearly a third of all CFOs viewed the largest cryptocurrency as a fraud, according to the same survey. 

    In addition, very few CFOs (only 4%) have no view of Bitcoin, which highlights how mainstream the cryptocurrency has become. 

    However, corporate Bitcoin adoption remains in its early innings, with very few non-crypto companies having exposure to the leading cryptocurrency. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

