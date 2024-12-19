Bitcoin Collapses Below $100K Following Powell’s Statements

The price of Bitcoin briefly slipped below the $100,000 mark on Wednesday, plunging to as low as $98,839, according to CoinGecko data.

Advertisement

This came after the US Federal Reserve indicated that it would substantially scale back easing in 2025.

As reported by U.Today, the Fed expectedly implemented a 25-basis point rate cut. However, the Fed's revised dot plot, a chart that shows individual members' projections for rates, moved up by 50 basis points. This was a big surprise for the market, which previously anticipated 100 basis points in cuts in 2025.

Due to the Fed's hawkish about-face, both the 10-year US Treasury yield and the US dollar spiked sharply higher while cryptocurrencies and stocks took a severe beating.

Advertisement

The Fed will now be more cautious about further rate cuts, and only two of them are now projected to be implemented in 2025.

"It's not unlike driving on a foggy night or walking into a dark room full of furniture. You just slow down," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during his press conference.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $101,252 after paring some losses. More than $802 million worth of crypto has been liquidated over the past 24 hours.