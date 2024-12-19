Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Collapses Below $100K Following Powell’s Statements

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The Fed's hawkishness pushed Bitcoin below the $100,000 mark
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 5:39
    Bitcoin Collapses Below $100K Following Powell’s Statements
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of Bitcoin briefly slipped below the $100,000 mark on Wednesday, plunging to as low as $98,839, according to CoinGecko data

    Advertisement

    This came after the US Federal Reserve indicated that it would substantially scale back easing in 2025. 

    As reported by U.Today, the Fed expectedly implemented a 25-basis point rate cut. However, the Fed's revised dot plot, a chart that shows individual members' projections for rates, moved up by 50 basis points. This was a big surprise for the market, which previously anticipated 100 basis points in cuts in 2025. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Collapses Below $100K Following Powell’s Statements
    Bitcoin (BTC) New Year Rally Ended? Ethereum (ETH) Crucial Bearish Pattern, Dogecoin (DOGE): Down Even More
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reacts to Fed's Rate Decision
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $350,000 Next Year

    Due to the Fed's hawkish about-face, both the 10-year US Treasury yield and the US dollar spiked sharply higher while cryptocurrencies and stocks took a severe beating. 

    Advertisement

    The Fed will now be more cautious about further rate cuts, and only two of them are now projected to be implemented in 2025. 

    "It's not unlike driving on a foggy night or walking into a dark room full of furniture. You just slow down," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during his press conference. 

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $101,252 after paring some losses. More than $802 million worth of crypto has been liquidated over the past 24 hours.  

    #Federal Reserve
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Dec 19, 2024 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) New Year Rally Ended? Ethereum (ETH) Crucial Bearish Pattern, Dogecoin (DOGE): Down Even More
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 18, 2024 - 20:31
    'Nothing Is Cooking': CZ Roasts Crypto Founder Over Misused Selfie
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bety.com: Crypto Casino Based on Blockchain and Hash Value Revolutionizes Gambling Industry
    WELF Announces Token Listing on MEXC
    An Innovation for Content Creators: AI18+ Token Launches on PancakeSwap on December 19
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Collapses Below $100K Following Powell’s Statements
    Bitcoin (BTC) New Year Rally Ended? Ethereum (ETH) Crucial Bearish Pattern, Dogecoin (DOGE): Down Even More
    'Nothing Is Cooking': CZ Roasts Crypto Founder Over Misused Selfie
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD