Samson Mow Issues Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin Statement, Dogecoin Whale Moves 332.9 Million DOGE to Binance, Michaël van de Poppe Predicts Bullish Breakout for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the past day.

Ultra-bullish Bitcoin statement made by Samson Mow ahead of possible ETF approval

As the crypto community is eagerly awaiting the SEC's decision regarding the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow took to X platform to share his mega-bullish expectations on BTC's price movement. According to Mow, Bitcoin reaching $1 million may happen any day from now , and this sudden price surge will be “max pain” for most market participants. He explained that many companies, including his own, Jan3, have many plans and meetings scheduled for the year 2024, and should Bitcoin spike to $1 million, it would “derail everything.” Apart from Jan3, Mow named other big figures in the crypto space who would see their plans collapse in the event that BTC suddenly reached $1 million: analyst Plan B and his stock-to-flow model for Bitcoin, MicroStrategy with its goal to accumulate 1% of the Bitcoin supply and El Salvador, as it would not be able to issue Bitcoin bonds and buy more BTC below the $100,000 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) whale transfers 332.9 million DOGE to Binance

According to data provided by Whale Alert's X account, yesterday , a Dogecoin (DOGE) whale moved a large amount of dog-themed tokens to Binance. The transaction carried 332,931,620 DOGE (worth $26,612,151 at the time of transfer) from an unknown wallet to the aforementioned major exchange. It remains unclear what motivated the whale to make such a significant transfer, and Dogecoin enthusiasts are speculating about its potential implications for the broader DOGE ecosystem. Meanwhile, DOGE has seen a decline in its value, going down by 21.98% over the past 30 days. The Dogecoin community is looking forward to further developments, both in terms of the whale's activities and the impact of the recent lunar launch on DOGE's market dynamics. As a reminder , on Jan. 8, a real replica of the dog-themed token was sent to the moon onboard the Vulcan Centaur rocket.

Ethereum (ETH) at critical juncture as Michaël van de Poppe predicts bullish breakout