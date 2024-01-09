Advertisement
1 Billion Dogecoin Transferred to Mystery Wallet as DOGE Moon Date Revealed

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Whopping one billion Dogecoin just vanished from Binance to unknown wallet, adding suspense to crypto world, as Dogecoin's lunar landing date unveiled
Tue, 9/01/2024 - 13:07
Cover image via www.freepik.com
In a stunning turn of events in the crypto space, almost one billion Dogecoin (DOGE) have been shifted from the largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, to an enigmatic wallet, per reports from WhaleAlert. At the current market value, this massive transfer is estimated to be a staggering $78.85 million.

What adds intrigue to this transfer is the swift movement of 18.5 million DOGE from the mystery wallet to another address immediately after receiving the colossal amount. This is not the first time such a significant sum of Dogecoins has landed in this particular wallet. A similar transaction took place on Dec. 26 last year, with the tokens subsequently dispersed across multiple unknown addresses in three separate transactions.

Details about the mysterious wallet remain scarce, but recent activity reveals its initial balance change just two weeks ago, at the close of December. During this brief period, the wallet amassed a whopping 2.215 billion DOGE, equivalent to a staggering $194.3 million. Simultaneously, a hefty 1.23 billion DOGE, translating to $106.46 million, was withdrawn, leaving the wallet with a current balance of 981.45 million DOGE, valued at $77.69 million.

Dogecoin to the moon

Curiously, the timing of this transfer aligns with another significant event in the Dogecoin ecosystem. Just hours before, 332.93 million DOGE, equivalent to $26.6 million, was moved from an undisclosed wallet to Binance.

The intrigue deepens as both transfers unfolded a day after Dogecoin, alongside Bitcoin, embarked on an extraordinary lunar journey aboard the Vulcan rocket. The rocket carries the private lunar landing module Peregrine, set for a two-and-a-half-week journey to lunar orbit, with an ambitious lunar surface landing scheduled for Feb. 23.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

