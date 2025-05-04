Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Ends 10,000 XRP Bug Speculation

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 4/05/2025 - 12:14
    Ripple CTO and XRP Ledger architect David Schwartz clears air on 10,000 XRP wallet glitch
    Ripple CTO Ends 10,000 XRP Bug Speculation
    A recent wallet issue involving an attempted 10,000 XRP transaction caused a controversy in the XRP community, prompting confusion and speculation. The failed transaction, flagged on XRPL as a payment to "Xaman Service Fee," showed up during a routine swap operation. Though the transaction didn’t go through due to insufficient funds, the large amount raised immediate concerns.

    The flagged transaction appeared during a routine swap operation, where a user was reportedly charged what seemed like a 10,000 XRP service fee.

    The transaction showed a failed status labeled "UNFUNDED_PAYMENT," meaning the sending account did not have sufficient balance — excluding reserve requirements — to complete the transfer. Despite this failure, the sheer size of the attempted amount sparked immediate alarm.

    Amid the growing concerns, Ripple’s CTO, David Schwartz, who is also the architect of XRP Ledger, stepped in to clarify. He explained the issue wasn’t intentional or malicious but rather a rare edge case the system wasn’t set up to handle. According to him, the glitch has now been fixed, and no funds were lost as the transaction never succeeded.

    Users expressed concern over the possibility of software misbehavior or manipulation, with some viewing the occurrence as a reflection of deeper reliability issues with the Xaman Wallet. One user even raised alarms suggesting this could be a coordinated attempt to damage reputations or target specific companies vocal in their criticism of XRPL's direction.

    Some took it a step further, suggesting the issue might be more than just a bug — possibly even a targeted move against developers or projects in the XRP ecosystem. That speculation quickly spread, feeding distrust and frustration.

