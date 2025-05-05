Advertisement
    New Whale Empties Binance for $50 Million Bitcoin

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 5/05/2025 - 9:36
    Bitcoin whale hits world's largest crypto exchange to buy dip
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    A new cryptocurrency whale was just born as, about 12 hours ago, a brand-new Bitcoin (BTC) wallet withdrew 500 BTC — worth about $47.82 million — from Binance. The timing of the transfer is interesting because it happened right in the middle of a price correction following last week's rally.

    Bitcoin had reached around $97,000 earlier in the week but then lost steam. Prices have since dropped a bit, falling under $94,000 before recovering slightly to around $94,500. Even with this recent dip, the whale's decision to buy and move such a large amount off-exchange suggests a potential bullish stance, not retreat.

    What is interesting is that the receiving wallet was brand new, with no history. That usually points to cold storage or custodial setup, not trading activity. This kind of move usually means the buyer is not planning on flipping coins anytime soon — they are in it for the long game.

    Whale transactions like this are closely watched, especially when the market's feeling is mixed. Some short-term indicators are showing a bearish trend, but this kind of major outflow suggests that some big players are still accumulating, not offloading. 

    In many past cases, similar whale behavior has come before renewed rallies or accumulation phases.

    Since there have not been any outbound transactions from the wallet yet, it is clear that the funds are staying put for now. This makes it seem like it is more about having a long-term plan than just jumping in and out of the market.

    It is difficult to say if this is a bigger trend shift or just one investor's bet, but the size and timing of the transfer are enough to catch the attention of the crypto space.

